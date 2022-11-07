5-Star LB Anthony Hill Decommits from Texas A&M, Will Choose School on Signing Day

247Sports

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill is re-opening his recruitment.

"After further difficult discussions with my family, I will be decommitting from Texas A&M and opening up my recruitment," Hill said in a statement to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

With Hill's recruitment back open, he will visit Texas for the Longhorns' game against TCU, which was reported by Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com ahead of the linebacker's decommitment.

Hill initially announced his commitment to Texas A&M in July. Ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and top-ranked linebacker of the 2023 class by 247Sports' composite rankings, Hill now plans to wait until national signing day to sign a letter of intent.

The 6'2", 225-pound linebacker has all the tools to be an instant-impact player at the next level and already has scouts discussing him as a potential second-round pick. He'll have no shortage of suitors after opening his recruitment, with Texas, Alabama and USC among the schools to have already offered him and hosted a visit.

Many had pegged Texas as the favorite to land Hill before he first announced his commitment to A&M. It's possible, if not likely, the Longhorns will ascend back into the lead following Monday's announcement.

Coach Steve Sarkisian has remained in pursuit of Hill despite his verbal commitment, and the linebacker is slated to be at Saturday's Texas-TCU game.

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford is already hard at work putting in his own recruiting pitch for Hill on social media.

Odds are Ford won't be the last player to make his attempt at wooing Hill to their campus in the coming months.