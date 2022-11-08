NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About

1 of 4

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns receive: Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a 2023 second-round pick



The Cavaliers have sprinted to an 8-1 start with the league's best net rating (plus-12.0 points per 100 possessions), so they may not be in the market for a trade.

Still, if this club is thinking about championship potential—and given the level it has already reached with Donovan Mitchell, it absolutely should be—it might wonder whether it has enough two-way talent on the wings to embark on a title trek. If the Cavs answer that inquiry with anything other than a resounding "Yes!," they should phone Phoenix and get the exiled Crowder back on the court.



His potential may not appear much better than Osman's, who has given Cleveland good minutes out of the gate. Come playoff time, though, the Cavaliers would benefit from Crowder's experience, defensive versatility, physicality and toughness. If his three-ball is regularly finding the mark—he's a career 34.6 percent shooter from range but has twice cleared 38 percent—he might even force his way into the closing lineup.

As for the Suns, Crowder's exit has probably already taken longer than expected, but it's a trickier trade to execute than you'd think. While he should hold ample appeal among win-now shoppers, he is also being shopped by a win-now team that would want win-now pieces in return, at least one of which would need to help cover for Crowder's absence.

Osman could be that player. His name surfaced in Crowder trade talks between Phoenix and Cleveland, per Marc Stein, and his value has only increased since. His jack-of-all-trades game should allow him to find his niche more often than not.



The Suns' needs at forwards are also climbing with Cameron Johnson heading under the knife with a torn meniscus, so they'd appreciate the inclusion of Stevens, who offers positional versatility on defense and a tremendous motor.

