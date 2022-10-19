Warriors' 2021-22 NBA Championship Rings Open to Reveal 4 Larry O'Brien Trophies

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings are among the most unique in NBA history, as they pay homage to the four titles the Dubs have won over the past eight years.

The rings, which were designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, feature a secret compartment that opens to reveal the number of Larry O'Brien Trophies the specific player, coach or executive has won during their time with the Warriors:

The rings given to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all have four trophies in the compartment since they have been present for Golden State's entire dynastic run.

Players like Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, who won a championship for the first time last season, have one trophy hidden in their ring.

The rings feature 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds to represent the team's 16 wins during last season's playoff run, as well as seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds in reference to the franchise's seven championships, and 43 baguettes in remembrance of Curry's 43-point showing in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Also featured on the ring are seven trophies in celebration of the Warriors' all-time championship wins and the team's "just us" motto.

The Warriors received the rings Tuesday night prior to their 2022-23 season-opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State celebrated in style with a convincing 123-109 win, signaling that the Dubs will be among the top championship contenders once again this season.