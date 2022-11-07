Report: 'Strong Voices' Urging Nets' Joe Tsai to Reconsider Plan to Hire Ime Udoka

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

As the Brooklyn Nets' tumultuous season continues, some are reportedly encouraging governor Joe Tsai not to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to fill Brooklyn's open coaching position.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "strong voices" have pushed Tsai to hire someone else to take over for fired head coach Steve Nash. That is especially the case "given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season."

