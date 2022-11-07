Fresh Trade Ideas Spinning Off Latest News and RumorsNovember 7, 2022
Fresh Trade Ideas Spinning Off Latest News and Rumors
There's been no shortage of drama to begin the 2022-23 season, and some of it could potentially inspire a bit of player movement.
Kyrie Irving is currently suspended from the Nets and could be nearing the end of his tenure in Brooklyn—if he has any trade value left. Brooklyn will be the most fascinating team to watch on the trade front, especially if Kevin Durant re-requests to be moved.
Slow starts for teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers could incite some trade conversations as well.
Based on the latest trade rumors and NBA news in general, here are five deals that would make sense given the current landscape.
Knicks Dump Evan Fournier
New York Knicks Receive: G/F Will Barton
Washington Wizards Receive: G/F Evan Fournier, 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected via Washington Wizards)
After starting his first 87 games with the Knicks, Fournier has finally been sent to the bench.
The 30-year-old wing is still a reliable three-point shooter, but that skill hasn't covered up for his defensive deficiencies. The Knicks have been outscored by a whopping 20.8 points per 100 possessions with Fournier on the floor this season, ranking in the 6th percentile overall per Cleaning the Glass.
It's time New York looks to move Fournier and his remaining two-year, $36.9 million contract, even if it means giving up some draft equity.
Barton is a reliable wing who the Knicks can plug into their rotation immediately. He offers more playmaking than Fournier and is hitting 40.6 percent of his threes for the Wizards. His expiring $14.4 million contract means New York can open up $18.9 million worth of cap space next summer by flipping Fournier for him now.
Considering the Wizards rank 27th in three-point accuracy this season, Fournier could become a rotation piece and floor-spacer that would slot well alongside Bradley Beal.
With this deal, Washington would be rewarded for taking on Fournier's contract by getting its own 2023 first-round pick back. That pick carried protections all the way up until 2026, and by getting it back, the Wizards would control all of their future firsts and could include up to four in a trade.
Struggling Warriors Trade for Myles Turner
Golden State Warriors Receive: C Myles Turner, 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected via Cleveland Cavaliers)
Indiana Pacers Receive: C James Wiseman, F Jonathan Kuminga
A 3-7 start to the season is alarming for the defending champions, who may have to turn to the trade market for help.
In a perfect world, Wiseman would be developing in a role off the bench that didn't actively kill the Warriors' defense and overall ball movement. Instead, the 21-year-old looks totally overmatched, which is not ideal on a team full of veterans with a title-or-bust mentality.
Wiseman's swing rating of minus-27.1 is horrendous and ranks in the 2nd percentile among all players. One can point to the small sample size, yet his minus-17.8 rating as a rookie ranked in the 2nd percentile as well.
Kuminga, another high-upside lottery pick, is logging just 14.7 minutes per game off the bench and carries a brutal minus-19.8 swing rating as well.
How long can these Warriors remain patient?
Bringing in Turner at center over Wiseman is a huge upgrade, as he's a veteran who can protect the rim and bring the kind of stretch-5 ability this franchise hasn't had in years. Reports that Turner will be seeking $20 million a year in free agency shouldn't scare Golden State off, especially since Wiseman and Kuminga are owed over $18 million combined next year anyways.
Getting a first-rounder along with Turner gives the Warriors a nice trade asset to use at the deadline if needed or add some young talent to the roster in June.
For a rebuilding Pacers team that owns three first-round picks in 2023, this is a no-brainer.
Turner isn't in this team's future plans, so adding a pair of elite prospects in Wiseman and Kuminga alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin would give Indiana one of the best young cores in the NBA, especially if Wiseman and Kuminga can develop and thrive in a lower-stakes environment.
Orlando Magic Buy Low on Ben Simmons
Orlando Magic Receive: PG Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets Receive: F/C Mo Bamba, SF Terrence Ross, SG Gary Harris
On the long list of the Nets' problems is the play of Simmons, who's struggled in a return from back surgery. The 26-year-old is averaging just 6.2 points per game on the worst shooting of his career (44.1 percent). He's attempted just one three-pointer on the season and has still shown no interest in expanding his game.
"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today.
The best thing for Simmons' career would be getting out of the circus in Brooklyn and moving to a young, rebuilding team in a small market where he can focus on basketball and not be in the center of a media storm every single night.
Because of this, the Orlando Magic would be a perfect fit.
Orlando loves its tall, versatile lineups, ones the 6'10" Simmons can plug into immediately. There would be enough scoring options around him in players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony so that Simmons could focus on playmaking, rebounding and defense.
For Brooklyn, getting back a trio of rotation players would mean a deeper, more talented roster overall.
Bamba would give the frontcourt another shot-blocking presence, plus the ability to step out and knock down threes. Ross has long represented instant offense off the bench, and Harris will be a valuable three-and-D wing when he returns from arthroscopic knee surgery.
Note: Bamba is not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15.
Kyrie Irving Era Ends in Brooklyn, Jazz Shed Salary
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Mike Conley Jr., F/C Kelly Olynyk
Utah Jazz Receive: PG Kyrie Irving (to sit out until trade deadline), F/C Day'Ron Sharpe
If the Nets want to trade Irving, there won't be a lot of takers. ESPN's Zach Lowe described Irving as "radioactive" as the 30-year-old point guard serves his suspension from Brooklyn after promoting an antisemitic film on social media.
So who'd be willing to take Irving on? How about a team that has no interest in actually playing him.
Utah is shocking the NBA world with its 7-3 start, although striking gold in the 2023 draft has always been the priority here. This is a rebuild through and through, with more veterans almost certainly headed out the door before the deadline.
The Jazz should absolutely want Irving, just not for his play on the court. Irving wouldn't even report to Utah in this trade, as the Jazz would simply hold onto him as a potential trade chip to flip to a desperate team at the trade deadline.
If no trade ultimately comes to fruition, Utah should still value Irving's expiring $36.9 million contract as a way to shed salary next summer. Swapping Conley and Olynyk for Irving and Sharpe could save the Jazz as much as $32.4 million in 2023. Sharpe, 21, would give Utah another potential building block for its rebuild.
For the Nets, Conley is the anti-Irving.
The veteran point guard is as reliable as they come, has never faced any off-court issues and has been beloved both with the Memphis Grizzlies and in Utah. He's averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 assists and is shooting 41.2 percent from three this season and would bring some much-needed stability to Brooklyn.
Olynyk has been an elite floor-spacer, nailing 59.4 percent of his threes through 10 games while putting up 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals.
Getting anything of value for Irving at this point is a win for the Nets, who would pick up two quality starting-caliber players in this deal.
Note: Olynyk is not eligible to be traded with another player until Nov. 21.
Trail Blazers Go All-In for Kevin Durant
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Kevin Durant, SG Seth Curry
Brooklyn Nets Receive: G Anfernee Simons, F Jerami Grant, G/F Josh Hart, 2025, 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks, 2027, 2028 and 2029 second-round picks
All eyes are on Brooklyn, as ESPN's Zach Lowe reports that "the whole league is ready now to reengage" the Nets on a potential trade for Durant.
If this comes to fruition, Portland should make the first call.
At 6-3 overall (and 4-1 when Damian Lillard plays), the Blazers have shown signs of being true playoff contenders once again. Adding Durant would bring actual title hopes.
A core of Durant, Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Shaedon Sharpe, Curry, Nassir Little, Justise Winslow and Gary Payton II would be a real force in the West, with two of the game's greatest offensive talents joining forces.
As of right now, it looks like the Nets aren't going anywhere even with Durant, whose trade value will only decrease now that he's in his mid-30s. Getting a package of players in return to stay competitive is important, as is recouping draft picks the franchise had to give up in the James Harden trade.
Simons, 23, looks like a budding star and is averaging a career-high 22.9 points and 3.9 assists this season. Grant has helped turn Portland's defense around and is putting up 17.9 points per game while Hart is chipping in 8.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from three. All three keep Brooklyn in playoff contention.
Picking up six total draft picks, including three unprotected future firsts, would give the Nets some valuable trade assets to further improve their post-Durant roster.
Note: Portland currently owes a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls and would have to agree to remove all protections in order for this trade to go through. Simons is not eligible to be traded until Jan. 15.