Fresh Trade Ideas Spinning Off Latest News and Rumors

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Mike Conley Jr., F/C Kelly Olynyk

Utah Jazz Receive: PG Kyrie Irving (to sit out until trade deadline), F/C Day'Ron Sharpe

If the Nets want to trade Irving, there won't be a lot of takers. ESPN's Zach Lowe described Irving as "radioactive" as the 30-year-old point guard serves his suspension from Brooklyn after promoting an antisemitic film on social media.

So who'd be willing to take Irving on? How about a team that has no interest in actually playing him.

Utah is shocking the NBA world with its 7-3 start, although striking gold in the 2023 draft has always been the priority here. This is a rebuild through and through, with more veterans almost certainly headed out the door before the deadline.

The Jazz should absolutely want Irving, just not for his play on the court. Irving wouldn't even report to Utah in this trade, as the Jazz would simply hold onto him as a potential trade chip to flip to a desperate team at the trade deadline.

If no trade ultimately comes to fruition, Utah should still value Irving's expiring $36.9 million contract as a way to shed salary next summer. Swapping Conley and Olynyk for Irving and Sharpe could save the Jazz as much as $32.4 million in 2023. Sharpe, 21, would give Utah another potential building block for its rebuild.

For the Nets, Conley is the anti-Irving.

The veteran point guard is as reliable as they come, has never faced any off-court issues and has been beloved both with the Memphis Grizzlies and in Utah. He's averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 assists and is shooting 41.2 percent from three this season and would bring some much-needed stability to Brooklyn.

Olynyk has been an elite floor-spacer, nailing 59.4 percent of his threes through 10 games while putting up 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

Getting anything of value for Irving at this point is a win for the Nets, who would pick up two quality starting-caliber players in this deal.

Note: Olynyk is not eligible to be traded with another player until Nov. 21.