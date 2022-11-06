Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series

AP Photo/Wayne Parry

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win.

The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history after winning $75 million on the Astros winning the World Series.

Mattress Mack placed $10 million in bets across multiple sportsbooks on the Astros to win the World Series. Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, he placed a $3 million bet at Caesars, $1 million at WynnBet, $2 million at BetMGM, $2 million at Barstool, $1 million at Unibet and $1 million at Betfred.

In addition to winning $75 million, Mattress Mack threw out the first pitch ahead of Game 6, so he had quite the Saturday evening.