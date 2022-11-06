X

    Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series

    Erin WalshNovember 6, 2022

    Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, holds some of the tickets in Atlantic City N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showing bets he has made on the Houston Astros to win the baseball World Series. A prolific gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sports books say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. McIngvale has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sports books on an Astros victory. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
    AP Photo/Wayne Parry

    The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win.

    The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history after winning $75 million on the Astros winning the World Series.

    br_betting @br_betting

    MATTRESS MACK HAS MADE HISTORY. <a href="https://t.co/fkofOZL3eg">pic.twitter.com/fkofOZL3eg</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    THE MOMENT MATTRESS MACK WON $75 MILLION ON THE HOUSTON ASTROS <br><br>(w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/gallerysports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gallerysports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Greggg_Ivory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Greggg_Ivory</a>) <a href="https://t.co/lvRwQr2Auf">pic.twitter.com/lvRwQr2Auf</a>

    Mattress Mack placed $10 million in bets across multiple sportsbooks on the Astros to win the World Series. Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, he placed a $3 million bet at Caesars, $1 million at WynnBet, $2 million at BetMGM, $2 million at Barstool, $1 million at Unibet and $1 million at Betfred.

    In addition to winning $75 million, Mattress Mack threw out the first pitch ahead of Game 6, so he had quite the Saturday evening.

    Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.