Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series

Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World SeriesNovember 6, 2022
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win.
The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history after winning $75 million on the Astros winning the World Series.
THE MOMENT MATTRESS MACK WON $75 MILLION ON THE HOUSTON ASTROS <br><br>(w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/gallerysports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gallerysports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Greggg_Ivory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Greggg_Ivory</a>) <a href="https://t.co/lvRwQr2Auf">pic.twitter.com/lvRwQr2Auf</a>
Mattress Mack placed $10 million in bets across multiple sportsbooks on the Astros to win the World Series. Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, he placed a $3 million bet at Caesars, $1 million at WynnBet, $2 million at BetMGM, $2 million at Barstool, $1 million at Unibet and $1 million at Betfred.
In addition to winning $75 million, Mattress Mack threw out the first pitch ahead of Game 6, so he had quite the Saturday evening.