Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Results

There was reason to believe WWE had booked itself into a corner Saturday with the steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross.

The Scottish Warrior could not afford a third straight PPV loss if there was any hope that he would retain his main event momentum, and Kross could not afford to lose any legitimacy this early into his return run with the company.

Something had to give, though, and it turned out the steel cage gimmick was the perfect setting for the creative team to book itself right out of trouble.

Late in the match, Scarlett sprayed McIntyre's eyes with mace and urged Kross to climb out the door. When that did not work, she locked the door, keeping McIntyre from leaving the structure and winning the match.

The idea that she had outthought the former WWE champion proved costly as McIntyre scaled the side of the structure and emerged the victor before she could pull her man to victory.

In booking that finish, the Scot got the all-important victory while Kross was protected. It was overconfidence that cost him, not the fact that he was summarily defeated by a better wrestler. He was not decisively beaten, just outsmarted and there is a world of difference between the two when determining credibility.

WWE Creative clearly still has big things in store for Kross and the tense staredown following the bell suggests the feud may not be over. If that is the case, how it carries out the remainder of the booking will determine how successful the events of Crown Jewel were.

For now, McIntyre and Kross carried out expert booking in a very good match that proved the former is still very much a top-tier guy in the company and his rival may well join him in that position before long.