Report: Rick Pitino, Chris Mack Avoid Punishment After NCAA's Louisville CBB Probe

Former Louisville head basketball coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack won't be disciplined by the NCAA following an investigation into allegations of violating recruiting rules and ethics standards.

Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, both men avoided any type of punishment and Louisville only received a $5,000 fine with two years of probation, no postseason ban and a "small" reduction in recruiting days.

The FBI announced in September 2017 the arrest of 10 people related to an investigation into bribes and corruption in college basketball. Four assistant coaches and Adidas executive James Gatto were among those arrested.

Louisville was among seven schools implicated in the first wave of the scandal, specifically its recruitment of Brian Bowen II.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, an unidentified Louisville assistant coach had a phone call with three others, including then-Adidas employee Merl Code, financial advisor Munish Sood and an undercover agent for the FBI.

"The men discussed how they were going to mask an initial $25,000 payment from Adidas to the father of a high school player who had recently committed to Louisville, which has a shoe and apparel deal with Adidas," Schlabach wrote.

Schlabach noted the FBI complaint also said Gatto and Christian Dawkins, a former agent at ASM Sports, along with the other men previously "agreed to funnel $100,000" to Bowen's father in four payments.

"Dawkins told the others he was paying the player's father at the request of a Louisville coach," according to Schlabach.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave and athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave by Louisville.

Jurich was originally fired for cause by the university in October 2017, but the two sides agreed to a settlement seven months later that paid him $4.5 million, his employment ended without cause since he resigned and described his settlement as a "retirement."

The University of Louisville athletics board unanimously voted to terminate Pitino's contract for cause in October 2017.

Pitino filed a $38.7 million lawsuit against the University of Louisville Athletic Association. Both parties reached a settlement in September 2019 in which Pitino received no money, but his personnel file changed his termination to a resignation.

Mack was named Louisville head coach in March 2018 after spending the previous nine years as Xavier's head coach. He was added to the NCAA investigation in October 2021 for three alleged violations that came to light following former assistant coach Dino Gaudio's dismissal earlier in the year.

Per The Athletic's Dana O'Neil, Gaudio threatened to go to the NCAA if he wasn't paid his full salary in a conversation recorded by Mack. The conversation initiated an extortion claim, leading to Gaudio pleading guilty and receiving one year of probation.

Mack was suspended for the first six games of the 2021-22 season for not following school guidelines after Gaudio's attempted extortion.

Louisville fired Mack in January after the team got off to a 6-8 start. He finished 63-36 in four seasons with the Cardinals.