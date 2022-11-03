Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After November 2

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After November 2November 3, 2022
It's a new NBA every single day. Injuries, hot hands and the miscellanea of daily life make the league an unpredictable one, and the best fantasy managers simply ride the waves as they roll.
Outside of your core lineup, each team is likely to have some rotating roster spots that follow the tides of impromptu production. If your guys are struggling or you simply want to prioritize different categories, this week's waiver wire is stocked with a number of contributors who can edge matchups in your favor.
Here, we'll look at three players who have both short- and long-term upside: Chris Boucher, Malik Beasley and Patrick Williams.
While rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo leagues, each is now coming into their own and capable of providing immediate help with the potential to earn a spot in your roster more permanently.
Chris Boucher, PF/C, Toronto Raptors (31 Percent Rostered)
Chris Boucher has returned from a hamstring injury and immediately made his presence felt. In the five games since reentering the rotation, he has hit one-plus threes in all five and scored double-digit points in four.
The ceiling has been raised substantially in his last three games, as the 29-year-old has made use of 20-plus minutes in each contest by totaling 10 combined blocks and steals over that span.
A big man who is capable of hitting threes, getting "stocks" (steals and blocks) and a smattering of rebounds, he is a dream for fantasy basketball.
And, if Boucher continues playing well, he's got a chance to further extend his role in the Toronto Raptors' game plan.
Malik Beasley, SG/SF, Utah Jazz (25 Percent Rostered)
Shooters shoot and that's precisely what Malik Beasley has been doing.
Coming off the bench in his first year with the Utah Jazz, the 25-year-old has found his stroke of late, drilling a combined 11 threes in his last three games.
The wing has scored double-digit points in six of nine games, but this current run of form represents his highest value to fantasy managers.
If your team needs an edge from deep, then the Florida State alum should be looked to for immediate help. He also has an eight-rebound game and a four-steal game this season, so there's some upside for contribution in other categories as well.
Beasley can help in the threes department right now and, if the hand stays hot, he can maintain a large role in the Jazz rotation for the rest of the season.
Patrick Williams, PF, Chicago Bulls (23 Percent Rostered)
The ultimate "will he or won't he" fantasy prospect.
I touted Patrick Williams as a deep sleeper before the season started, only for his potential to remain unrealized and his starting position to undergo scrutiny throughout October.
However, the promise with the 21-year-old has always remained the same: The 2020 No. 4 pick can become a tremendously versatile player as he continues developing following the wrist injury that ended his sophomore season.
Now, after a string of games limited to under 20 minutes, the 6'7" Florida State product seems to have solidified his place in the lineup. He's played 30-plus minutes in three consecutive games, totaling an intriguing 37 points, three threes, 15 rebounds and seven "stocks" across them.
As a reminder of Williams' true ceiling, note his single-game career highs in points (35), rebounds (14), blocks (four) and steals (four). If he continues playing well enough to earn big minutes, development should hasten and the once-exalted rookie could become more comfortable, and thereby more effective across all categories, sooner than later.