Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After November 2

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

It's a new NBA every single day. Injuries, hot hands and the miscellanea of daily life make the league an unpredictable one, and the best fantasy managers simply ride the waves as they roll.

Outside of your core lineup, each team is likely to have some rotating roster spots that follow the tides of impromptu production. If your guys are struggling or you simply want to prioritize different categories, this week's waiver wire is stocked with a number of contributors who can edge matchups in your favor.

Here, we'll look at three players who have both short- and long-term upside: Chris Boucher, Malik Beasley and Patrick Williams.

While rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo leagues, each is now coming into their own and capable of providing immediate help with the potential to earn a spot in your roster more permanently.