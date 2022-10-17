Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 16

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With NBA tip-off just a day away, fantasy basketball waivers are about to heat up. And for those in particularly competitive leagues, that means it's time to dig deep into the player pool when building out free-agent watchlists.

So, here we'll look at some deep sleepers for this season—restricting ourselves to players rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues to ensure they're widely available.

At the top of the list are Kevin Huerter, Patrick Williams and Kevon Looney. Each has a low floor, as evidenced by their rostered percentage, but has a ceiling worth the pickup or a watchlist addition.

Aside from those three, there are some other players rostered in even fewer leagues who are worth having in mind.

Whenever he returns to health, Joe Harris could slot into the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup and provide an enticing amount of threes. Darius Bazley, meanwhile, should start for the Oklahoma City Thunder and provide a variety of categories—with the capacity to improve his percentages at just 22 years old.

Lastly, both the Miami Heat's Nikola Jović and Utah Jazz's Ochai Agbaji are worth keeping an eye on. Each is a sharpshooting rookie with the potential to squeeze into bigger minutes as the season progresses.