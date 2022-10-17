Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 16

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 16October 17, 2022
With NBA tip-off just a day away, fantasy basketball waivers are about to heat up. And for those in particularly competitive leagues, that means it's time to dig deep into the player pool when building out free-agent watchlists.
So, here we'll look at some deep sleepers for this season—restricting ourselves to players rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues to ensure they're widely available.
At the top of the list are Kevin Huerter, Patrick Williams and Kevon Looney. Each has a low floor, as evidenced by their rostered percentage, but has a ceiling worth the pickup or a watchlist addition.
Aside from those three, there are some other players rostered in even fewer leagues who are worth having in mind.
Whenever he returns to health, Joe Harris could slot into the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup and provide an enticing amount of threes. Darius Bazley, meanwhile, should start for the Oklahoma City Thunder and provide a variety of categories—with the capacity to improve his percentages at just 22 years old.
Lastly, both the Miami Heat's Nikola Jović and Utah Jazz's Ochai Agbaji are worth keeping an eye on. Each is a sharpshooting rookie with the potential to squeeze into bigger minutes as the season progresses.
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings
Having traded a first-round pick for his talents, the Kings have made Huerter their starting shooting guard for this season, and his opportunities to contribute are thereby guaranteed.
In an inconsistent role for the Atlanta Hawks last season, the 24-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Those aren't numbers worth salivating over in fantasy, but the potential is appealing. Huerter shot a career-high 38.9 percent from deep last year, contributing to 2.2 threes per game, and there's upside for continued growth in that area.
As for his ceiling, there are two chief reasons to buy in. First, Sacramento seems committed to making him a full-time starter—an upgrade over his on-and-off playmaking role in Atlanta. Second, he should benefit from playing with Domantas Sabonis, whose 5.6 assists per game over the past three seasons vastly exceed the playmaking of his former bigs, John Collins (1.5 assists per game over that span) and Clint Capela (1.1).
Rostered in just 31 percent of leagues at present, it will be no surprise if that number skyrockets following a few blow-up games early in the season.
Patrick Williams, PF, Chicago Bulls
While Williams' sophomore campaign was derailed by a wrist injury, his versatile potential remains clear. At 6'7", the forward has averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three across 88 career games.
In the team's October 11 preseason matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the 21-year-old proved his return to health with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.
And, for those wondering about his statistical ceilings, consider some of his short career's single-game highs in points (35), rebounds (14), blocks (four) and steals (four).
When in form, Williams is an explosive scorer, rebounder and defender. At his age and with the draft pedigree of a No. 4 pick, it's hard to imagine Chicago not seeing his potential as key to the team's future.
Even if Javonte Green begins the season as the starter, Williams should be able to play his way into that role. And once he does, he will be an instant waiver target.
Rostered in just 27 percent of leagues, he is an obvious watchlist player or a stash-and-see add.
Kevon Looney, C, Golden State Warriors
How soon we forget what Looney is capable of. It may not be a tremendous amount, but he deserves more credit than he's being given by 84 percent of fantasy managers.
While James Wiseman is the more exciting Warriors center to roster, he remains unproven and, thus far, unreliable. Looney, meanwhile, is the picture of consistency and has actually shown impressive improvement since 2021.
The season averages aren't the 26-year-old's selling point. Last year, he averaged 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting a decent 57.1 percent from the field and a spotty 60.6 percent from the free-throw line.
His progress by the end of the year was noteworthy, though. In a pivotal playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Looney averaged 10.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Further, he shot better than 63 percent in each of Golden State's final three playoff series.
From the eye test, his improvement as a passer was obvious. He appeared much more comfortable operating out of the high post, and his playmaking progress is reflected by the aforementioned uptick in assists.
Looney is a consistent force for the Warriors and should you need a center who can contribute to strong field-goal percentage and rebounding categories while chipping in some points and assists, he could provide value at the bottom of your bench.