5-Star QB Julian Sayin Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, LSU

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Julian Sayin, a 5-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play at Alabama.

"There's a lot to like about Alabama," Sayin said Wednesday, per Hank South of BamaOnLine, adding:

"I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on the TV and see that crimson, you think of Alabama. Coach Saban, being the greatest coach of all time, how could you not want to play for a guy like that? And then just the ability to produce NFL talent they have there. Their track record for quarterbacks is second to none."

Per 247Sports, Sayin received 24 offers, including ones from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and USC. He is the second overall quarterback on the 247Sports composite list and the 14th-ranked prospect overall.

The 6'1", 185-pound signal-caller out of Carlsbad (California) High School joins a Crimson Tide class of 2024 that already included a trio of 4-star prospects in cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, athlete Martavious Collins and wide receiver Perry Thompson.

It follows a class of 2023 listed first overall in the nation thanks in part to five 5-star prospects, including safety Caleb Downs.

Sayin gives Alabama the chance to have yet another stellar signal-caller. Mac Jones led Alabama to an undefeated championship-winning season in 2020, and Bryce Young has starred for the Crimson Tide each of the past two years.

Although Young is expected to head for the NFL draft in 2023, Sayin could be the next man up when he arrives in Tuscaloosa in 2024. It's a huge win for Alabama and a tough loss for SEC rivals Georgia and LSU, who were the other two finalists for Sayin.

The future Alabama product has enjoyed a great season for the Carlsbad Lancers, who are 9-1. He's completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,032 yards with 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions.