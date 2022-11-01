MLB Gold Glove Awards 2022: Full List of Winners and Reaction

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Nolan Arenado maintained his perfect record as the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman won his 10th Gold Glove in as many seasons.

MLB's Sarah Langs noted Arenado is now tied with Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki for the most Gold Gloves to open a career. He still has a lot of work ahead to match the all-time mark at the hot corner, though. Brooks Robinson collected 16 Gold Gloves over a 23-year run with the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's the full list of the 2022 winners for the American and National Leagues.

2022 MLB Gold Glove Winners

American League

Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Catcher: Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Third Base: Ramón Urías, Baltimore Orioles

Shortstop: Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

Left Field: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Center Field: Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians

Right Field: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Utility Player: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

National League

Pitcher: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

First Base: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second Base: Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Left Field: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Center Field: Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

Right Field: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Utility Player: Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Vladimir Guerrero set a high bar for his son. He was the 2004 American League MVP, a nine-time All-Star, eight-time Silver Slugger and eventually a Hall of Famer.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has already done one thing his dad failed to achieve: win a Gold Glove. The younger Guerrero was the AL honoree at first base.

After he was defensively shaky at third base right out of the gate, the 23-year-old has found a home at first.

Defense and pitching were the foundation of the Cleveland Guardians' unexpected AL Central title in 2022. The former was reflected by the team having more Gold Glovers than anybody else, setting a franchise record in the process.

No other team had more than two winners, with the Cardinals, Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves all hitting that mark.

St. Louis' Brendan Donovan and New York's DJ LeMahieu both made history as they were recognized in the utility player category, becoming the first players to do so. Rawlings announced the change in September as a way to highlight players who excelled at multiple positions.

MLB still has to hand out the Platinum Glove, which is given to the top overall defensive player in each league.

The field is wide open in the AL since Jeremy Peña dethroned the guy he replaced at shortstop for the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa. Arenado, on the other hand, has maintained a stranglehold on the Platinum Glove in the NL, winning it five years in a row.