    MLB Gold Glove Awards 2022: Full List of Winners and Reaction

    Nolan Arenado maintained his perfect record as the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman won his 10th Gold Glove in as many seasons.

    MLB's Sarah Langs noted Arenado is now tied with Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki for the most Gold Gloves to open a career. He still has a lot of work ahead to match the all-time mark at the hot corner, though. Brooks Robinson collected 16 Gold Gloves over a 23-year run with the Baltimore Orioles.

    Here's the full list of the 2022 winners for the American and National Leagues.

    2022 MLB Gold Glove Winners

    American League

    • Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians
    • Catcher: Jose Trevino, New York Yankees
    • First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
    • Second Base: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
    • Third Base: Ramón Urías, Baltimore Orioles
    • Shortstop: Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros
    • Left Field: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians 
    • Center Field: Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians 
    • Right Field: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
    • Utility Player: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

    National League

    • Pitcher: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves 
    • Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
    • First Base: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
    • Second Base: Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies
    • Third Base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
    • Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
    • Left Field: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
    • Center Field: Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
    • Right Field: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
    • Utility Player: Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

    Vladimir Guerrero set a high bar for his son. He was the 2004 American League MVP, a nine-time All-Star, eight-time Silver Slugger and eventually a Hall of Famer.

    The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has already done one thing his dad failed to achieve: win a Gold Glove. The younger Guerrero was the AL honoree at first base.

    After he was defensively shaky at third base right out of the gate, the 23-year-old has found a home at first.

    Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi

    When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. first moved across the diamond in 2020, some around the Blue Jays felt he had the talent to one day win a Gold Glove at first base. Guerrero made it happen. <a href="https://t.co/3TDPjYbULg">https://t.co/3TDPjYbULg</a>

    Mitch Bannon @MitchBannon

    Vlad Guerrero Jr. won the American League 2022 Gold Glove Award for first basemen. Some <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> coaches have been claiming it would happen for a few years now, and they were right.

    Defense and pitching were the foundation of the Cleveland Guardians' unexpected AL Central title in 2022. The former was reflected by the team having more Gold Glovers than anybody else, setting a franchise record in the process.

    Mandy Bell @MandyBell02

    This is the first time in franchise history that Cleveland had four Gold Glove recipients in a single season: Steven Kwan, Shane Bieber, Myles Straw and Andrés Giménez. The previous high was 3 in 2000 – 2B Roberto Alomar, SS Omar Vizquel, 3B Travis Fryman.<br><br>(H/t <a href="https://twitter.com/SlangsOnSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SlangsOnSports</a>)

    Jordan Cicchelli @jordancicchelli

    browns win MNF and the Guardians have four golden glove winners, have yourself a week cleveland fans

    No other team had more than two winners, with the Cardinals, Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves all hitting that mark.

    St. Louis' Brendan Donovan and New York's DJ LeMahieu both made history as they were recognized in the utility player category, becoming the first players to do so. Rawlings announced the change in September as a way to highlight players who excelled at multiple positions.

    MLB still has to hand out the Platinum Glove, which is given to the top overall defensive player in each league.

    The field is wide open in the AL since Jeremy Peña dethroned the guy he replaced at shortstop for the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa. Arenado, on the other hand, has maintained a stranglehold on the Platinum Glove in the NL, winning it five years in a row.

