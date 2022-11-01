College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Official Committee's List Ahead of Week 10

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Let the debates begin.

The initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season were released Tuesday, and the Tennessee Volunteers headline the list. Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson round out the top four and presumably control their own destinies for the coveted spots.

Here is a look at the first rankings:

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

The biggest takeaway from the first rankings is just that: It's only the first rankings.

As ESPN's Heather Dinich noted, Ohio State was No. 16 in the first rankings in 2014, and Oklahoma was No. 15 in 2015. Both teams proceeded to make the CFP, and the Buckeyes even won the national title during that opening year of the current system.

Dinich also pointed out that 59 percent of the teams ranked in the top four in the first rankings went on to make the CFP, so that leaves plenty of room for challengers to emerge as the season progresses.

The most anticipated clashes of the college football season are also still to come.

Fans don't have to wait long for arguably the biggest one of the entire year with Georgia and Tennessee scheduled to play each other Saturday. The winner will have the inside track on the SEC East title, which could set up a showdown with Alabama in the conference championship game.

The Volunteers already defeated the Crimson Tide this season but may have to do so twice to clinch the conference crown.

It also isn't difficult to envision a scenario in which both Tennessee and Georgia make the CFP. If the winner of Saturday's clash goes on to beat Alabama to clinch the No. 1 seed in the field, the loser could sneak in as the No. 3 or 4 seed with its only loss coming to the top team.

Elsewhere, the game of the year in the Big Ten is shaping up to be a battle of undefeateds in Ohio State and Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines each defeated Penn State and Michigan State and are on a collision course for what could be one of the most memorable matchups in the storied history of the rivalry. The winner will surely be the Big Ten East champion and will then have to avoid an upset against Illinois or whichever team wins the Big Ten West to ensure a spot in the CFP.

With the SEC and Big Ten contenders all slated to play each other, TCU and Clemson may control their own destinies as undefeated challengers in the Big 12 and ACC, respectively. If they slip up, the Pac-12 could send a team to the field, with one-loss Oregon, USC and UCLA all looming.

There is still plenty left to be decided, but Tennessee has initial bragging rights from the No. 1 spot.