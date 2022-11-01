X

    NBA Twitter Thrilled for Steve Nash After Exit as Nets HC

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2022

    BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on October 31, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    It isn't often the firing of a head coach brings a sense of collective relief, but that was the case Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets announced they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash.

    Nash had an eventful run during the two-plus seasons he was in charge.

    One star player angled for and received a trade. Another star player reportedly wanted him fired this offseason. And yet another star player was absent for most of last year because he declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine before managing to cause a stir by posting a link to an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.

    For Nash, being unemployed might be preferable to keeping his old job.

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    More like set him free. AK <a href="https://t.co/bAVItZs9we">https://t.co/bAVItZs9we</a>

    alex @steven_lebron

    thrilled for steve nash. he can go and root for tottenham or whatever. the only fun day at work was when KD scored 49 points in game 5 vs milwaukee and they hugged after. <a href="https://t.co/5pcNZ40mfu">https://t.co/5pcNZ40mfu</a>

    Judy Battista @judybattista

    How much better is Steve Nash's life about to be? <a href="https://t.co/m1JVMuVXmt">https://t.co/m1JVMuVXmt</a>

    Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin

    No one happier about this than Steve Nash, who now gets to watch the World Cup in peace. <a href="https://t.co/vs77r8yZBX">https://t.co/vs77r8yZBX</a>

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    So how long do i wait to unload all the best Kyrie/KD stories about how poorly they treated Steve Nash?<br><br>Huge win for Nash to get out of that mess

    Erik Malinowski @erikmal

    steve nash leaving the nets offices <a href="https://t.co/ypiCFskKQ8">pic.twitter.com/ypiCFskKQ8</a>

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Steve Nash leaving the Brooklyn Nets facility <a href="https://t.co/5hFZB7EkOi">pic.twitter.com/5hFZB7EkOi</a>

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    Hard to imagine Steve Nash is upset about this. What a dumpster fire that entire situation. <br><br>I hope Nash gets a chance to actually be a head coach under normal circumstances at some point.

    Now it's Jacque Vaughn's mess to deal with, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported that Vaughn will take over for now and that Brooklyn could reach out to Ime Udoka or Quin Snyder about the job.

    Udoka and Snyder might want to reach out to Nash to understand just what kind of situation they'd be inheriting.

