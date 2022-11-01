NBA Twitter Thrilled for Steve Nash After Exit as Nets HC

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

It isn't often the firing of a head coach brings a sense of collective relief, but that was the case Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets announced they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash.

Nash had an eventful run during the two-plus seasons he was in charge.

One star player angled for and received a trade. Another star player reportedly wanted him fired this offseason. And yet another star player was absent for most of last year because he declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine before managing to cause a stir by posting a link to an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.

For Nash, being unemployed might be preferable to keeping his old job.

Now it's Jacque Vaughn's mess to deal with, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported that Vaughn will take over for now and that Brooklyn could reach out to Ime Udoka or Quin Snyder about the job.

Udoka and Snyder might want to reach out to Nash to understand just what kind of situation they'd be inheriting.