Kyrie Irving Says He Meant 'No Disrespect' by Promoting Antisemitic Movie

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving says he meant "no disrespect" when he promoted a movie that contains antisemitic themes on Thursday.

Irving was widely criticized when he tweeted a link to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. On Saturday, he denied he is antisemitic:

The Nets released a statement on Friday addressing the situation, per The Athletic's Alex Schiffer:

"The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time."

Nets governor Joe Tsai condemned Irving's promotion of the film, saying he was "disappointed" and adding he hopes to have a conversation with the point guard to help him understand why his actions are "hurtful."

The film is based on a book of the same name that was published in 2014. Jon Blistein of Rolling Stone wrote that the film is "stuffed with antisemitic tropes." Blisten wrote the film contains ideas "in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism."

According to The Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization working to support racial justice in the Southern United States, Radical Hebrew Israelites' "central belief is that they have been robbed of their identity as being 'God's chosen people.'"

In September, the 30-year-old Irving also shared a video containing conspiracy theories from right-wing personality Alex Jones.

The instance drew the ire of NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who called Irving a "comical buffoon" for posting the video. Irving showed no remorse for the situation despite all the backlash he received.

Irving's promotion of the antisemitic film comes after Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments that resulted in him losing partnerships with several companies, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue and Foot Locker. Star athletes Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams also both parted ways with West's Donda Sports marketing agency.

It also comes at a time when antisemitism is on the rise in the United States. In April, the Anti-Defamation League found that reports of antisemitic behaviour rose 34 percent between 2021 and 2020 and averaged more than seven per day.

There has not yet been any indication as to whether Irving will face any type of punishment for his actions. The Nets return to action on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.