Nets' Joe Tsai 'Disappointed' in Kyrie Irving Promoting Movie with Antisemitic Ideas

Kyrie Irving's promotion of a movie and book with antisemitic ideas in a tweet Thursday has been condemned by Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai.

In response to Irving's apparent support for the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" in the veteran point guard and wants to have a conversation with Irving so that Irving recognizes his "hurtful" actions:

The Nets organization also released a statement about the matter Friday, via The Athletic's Alex Schiffer:

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”



Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America is based on an antisemitic book of the same name that was published in 2015. It contains ideas "in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism," according to a Rolling Stone article published by Jon Blistein.

The Anti-Defamation League notes that "BHI teachings become explicitly hateful when coupled with racial superiority and accusations against white individuals and specific hatred towards the Jewish community. Extremist Black Hebrew Israelites assert that white people are agents of Satan, Jews are liars and false worshipers of God, and Blacks are racially superior and the only true 'chosen people.'"

Irving's post follows antisemitic comments made recently by Kanye West (who legally changed his name to Ye). West's actions have resulted in both Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown parting ways with his Donda Sports marketing agency.

In addition, several companies have ended their partnerships with West, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue and Foot Locker.

It remains to be seen if Irving will face similar consequences for his actions.

Irving, the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, is in the final year of a contract he signed with the Nets ahead of the 2019-20 season and is due to become a free agent over the summer.