Michigan DB Gemon Green Retains Attorney After Michigan State Tunnel Altercation

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Gemon Green has retained an attorney as the fallout from Saturday's altercation between Michigan and Michigan State continues.

Attorney Tom Mars confirmed to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press that he will represent Garcia in a lawsuit against Spartans players stemming from a clash in the tunnel at the Big House after Michigan's 29-7 win.

In a statement, Mars said Green suffered a concussion and other injuries after being hit with a helmet.

Both teams were walking to their locker rooms after the game when a scuffle broke out.

Larry Lage of the Associated Press noted posts on social media showed multiple Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Wolverines cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows.

Green was seen going into the tunnel, skipping and appearing to go for a high-five with a fan in the stands when he was in a crowd of Spartans players.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that two of his players were "assaulted" and that athletic director Warde Manuel would speak to law enforcement about the situation.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were all being suspended following a review of footage.

Harbaugh said in a press conference Monday: "There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation." He added that based on the footage he's seen, "I can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges."

According to Garcia, Mars did not provide specifics on who the charges will be filed against or the nature of the charges.

Green is in his fifth year at the University of Michigan. He has appeared in all eight games for the Wolverines this season. It's unclear if he will be available for Saturday's game at Rutgers.