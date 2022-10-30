X

Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Celebrated by NFL Twitter in 49ers' Win over Rams

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers catches the ball for a touchdown as Jalen Ramsey #5 and Taylor Rapp #24 of the Los Angeles Rams defend during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers gave up plenty to land Christian McCaffrey when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers.

They did it for performances like Sunday's.

McCaffrey was brilliant while helping lead his 49ers to a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's showdown. San Francisco snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 4-4 overall and now has the tiebreaker over its NFC West rival after sweeping the season series.

The Stanford product finished with 94 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and three total touchdowns, one of which came on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk on a trick play in the second quarter.

He even made history as the first player since 2005 to catch, run and throw a touchdown in the same game, which drew plenty of reaction on social media:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

CMC HAS A PASSING, RUSHING, AND RECEIVING TD 🤯<br><br>He's the first player since 2005 to do this, per <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldYates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FieldYates</a> <a href="https://t.co/gH7OJ3relW">pic.twitter.com/gH7OJ3relW</a>

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

CMC AIRS IT OUT TO AIYUK FOR THE TD 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/hKMwTDlJmi">pic.twitter.com/hKMwTDlJmi</a>

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

CMC DOING EVERYTHING 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/lRgOuIqS9x">pic.twitter.com/lRgOuIqS9x</a>

NFL @NFL

THE TOUCHDOWN TRIPLE CROWN.<br><br>A passing, receiving, and now a rushing TD for <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsLAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsLAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/cSiNcKjZJe">https://t.co/cSiNcKjZJe</a> <a href="https://t.co/IyaTMsAgFT">pic.twitter.com/IyaTMsAgFT</a>

Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

Players with a passing, rushing and receiving TD in a game since the 1970 merger: <br><br>1979 Walter Payton<br>2001 David Patten<br>2005 LaDainian Tomlinson<br>2022 Christian McCaffrey

Torry Holt @AllHands81

CMC has taken over this game 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

NFL @NFL

Mr. Do It All<a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> <a href="https://t.co/9WnkMo0LLL">pic.twitter.com/9WnkMo0LLL</a>

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

I feel poorly for Panthers fans but all of McCaffrey's cool plays are just so much cooler in a 49ers jersey. I cannot explain why, but this is the truth

Field Yates @FieldYates

Christian McCaffrey just threw a 34-yard touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk.<br><br>CMC now has two career completions for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Elite arm.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

You can have the draft picks. I’ll take <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a>

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

Christian McCaffrey is the first player in the 49ers' illustrious history to record a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game.<br><br>It took him 2 weeks

Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

Yeah, that’s me — the guy who questioned how much the 49ers gave up for McCaffrey. <a href="https://t.co/VNNlJB2lHi">pic.twitter.com/VNNlJB2lHi</a>

NBC Sports @NBCSports

Christian McCaffrey is unreal. 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a>

BIG CROCKY🤴🏾 @eric_crocker

I asked if the impact of McCaffrey makes up for money, picks and potential loss of players b/c of money. The answer is YES LMAO. He makes all the difference in the world. 😮‍💨<br><br>Stay healthy my guy. 💪🏾

Rich Eisen @richeisen

One of the best prospects I saw run receiver drills at the 2017 Combine was <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a> <br><br>Didn’t see him throw though. <br><br>He has a TD in both categories today. So far.

While McCaffrey has dealt with injuries in his career, he looked explosive as a runner and used his speed to get to the edge on the second level multiple times. His ability to work as a receiver out of the backfield also helped make up for the absence of Deebo Samuel, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey impacted the game in a number of ways, but he was at his best in the third quarter with a leaping go-ahead touchdown in the corner of the end zone. It would have been an incredible play even if he was a wide receiver, and it put the visitors ahead for good.

It wasn't difficult to envision the 49ers offense torching opponents with a healthy Samuel and McCaffrey on the field at the same time, as the running back put the team on his back against Los Angeles.

Next up is the bye week, so Samuel will have some extra time to get healthy before a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The result may be one of the scariest one-two punches in the entire NFL.

