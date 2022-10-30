Jake Paul Invites Nate Diaz to Join United Fighters Association With Anderson Silva

Jake Paul Invites Nate Diaz to Join United Fighters Association With Anderson SilvaOctober 30, 2022
Hours after calling out the UFC legend, Jake Paul extended an olive branch to Nate Diaz.
Paul told Diaz on social media the door is open to join the MMA fighters' union he pledged to help launch with Anderson Silva:
Jake Paul @jakepaul
Oh Nathan, coming into my dressing room before my fight? Throwing drinks like a pussy. Will settle this if u ever get out of your UFC contract. <br><br>Until then let’s change the game. I got big plans. I invite you to join Anderson & I to launch the United Fighters Association. In? <a href="https://t.co/nqIPjlgjBn">https://t.co/nqIPjlgjBn</a>
Based on what unfolded Saturday night, Diaz may not be all that keen on the idea.
Videos of a shouting match between members of Diaz's and Paul's entourage inside Desert Diamond Arena surfaced online. Following his unanimous decision over Silva, Paul also called Diaz a "b---h" and challenged him to a fight (warning: video contains profanity):
SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing
"I want Nate Diaz...You too Canelo."<a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakepaul</a> 🗣️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulSilva?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulSilva</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4oGEcDH0Z">pic.twitter.com/B4oGEcDH0Z</a>
Leading up to Saturday's event, Paul made a bet with Silva that the former UFC middleweight champion would have to get involved with the fighters' union if he lost. Maybe he can place the same wager with Diaz if the two put their differences aside and come to terms for an in-ring encounter.