Jake Paul Invites Nate Diaz to Join United Fighters Association With Anderson Silva

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Hours after calling out the UFC legend, Jake Paul extended an olive branch to Nate Diaz.

Paul told Diaz on social media the door is open to join the MMA fighters' union he pledged to help launch with Anderson Silva:

Based on what unfolded Saturday night, Diaz may not be all that keen on the idea.

Videos of a shouting match between members of Diaz's and Paul's entourage inside Desert Diamond Arena surfaced online. Following his unanimous decision over Silva, Paul also called Diaz a "b---h" and challenged him to a fight (warning: video contains profanity):

Leading up to Saturday's event, Paul made a bet with Silva that the former UFC middleweight champion would have to get involved with the fighters' union if he lost. Maybe he can place the same wager with Diaz if the two put their differences aside and come to terms for an in-ring encounter.