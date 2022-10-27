Jake Paul, Anderson Silva Agree on Terms for Bet Ahead of Boxing Match

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agreed to a friendly wager ahead of their boxing match Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

One way or another, this won't be the last collaboration between the pair, though one of the two outcomes likely would be far less favorable for Paul:

The 25-year-old may not have much to worry about, though. With a perfect 5-0 record to open his career, he's a -215 favorite (bet $215 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul's bet centers on an issue he and fans of the sport—and in some cases the fighters themselves—have cited for years. At times, however, it seems fair to wonder whether Paul is genuinely passionate about the cause or simply sees it as another way to needle UFC President Dana White.

In January, he told White he'd retire from boxing in return for concessions on fighter pay:

Working with Silva would potentially represent a tangible step forward, though.

If you were attempting to build some sort of collective action among UFC fighters, you'd want to have one of their own by your side. Silva is a UFC legend whose voice carries plenty of authority.

There will be some within the company who might be closely watching not just Saturday's fight but also the aftermath to see if Paul puts his money where his mouth is.