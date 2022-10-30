X

    AP College Football Poll 2022: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a pass and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    The status quo remained in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following a weekend of college football action that saw top teams affirm their playoff credentials.

    Georgia retained the No. 1 spot following a 42-20 victory over Florida. Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson round out the top five. The biggest change comes with the Vols, who are now tied with OSU at No. 2.

    Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll

    1. Georgia

    T2. Ohio State

    T2. Tennessee

    4. Michigan

    5. Clemson

    6. Alabama

    7. TCU

    8. Oregon

    9. USC

    10. UCLA

    11. Ole Miss

    12. Utah

    13. Kansas State

    14. Illinois

    15. LSU

    16. Penn State

    17. North Carolina

    18. Oklahoma State

    19. Tulane

    20. Wake Forest

    21. North Carolina State

    22. Syracuse

    23. Liberty

    24. Oregon State

    25. UCF

    No game in Week 10 will carry more hype than the Bulldogs' clash with the Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. ET inside Sanford Stadium.

    Because Tennessee is defying expectations so much, there's still small sense the bubble will eventually burst for the Vols. It becomes harder and harder to maintain that belief when they deliver something like their 44-6 decimation of Kentucky.

    Their defense held the Wildcats to 205 total yards and intercepted Will Levis three times. On the other side of the ball, Hendon Hooker went 19-of-25 for 245 yards and three touchdowns, while Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    Tennessee has strong 2019 LSU "can anyone stop this offense?" vibes. <br><br>That team still had skeptics right up until they won at Alabama in November. Similar backdrop for Vols' trip to Georgia next week.

    Georgia, meanwhile, earned a 42-20 win over Florida that was arguably more one-sided than the final score indicates. The Bulldogs were up 28-3 at halftime and outgained the Gators 555-371.

    Now, the stage is set for what could in effect be a College Football Playoff play-in game. This is the most difficult game each team has remaining, and a 12-0 record will be enough to secure a semifinal berth regardless of what happens in the SEC championship.

    For Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, their slim playoff hopes suffered a fatal blow Saturday. The Cowboys were on the receiving end of a 48-0 shellacking by Kansas State, and the Demon Deacons were undone by a third quarter in which they allowed Louisville to score 35 unanswered points.

    Any shot the Big 12 has at sending a team to the playoff now rests with TCU, which improved to 8-0 with a 41-31 win over West Virginia.

    Some Horned Frogs fans may feel the AP voters aren't affording the team enough respect. The fact that none of the teams ahead of them lost meant they were likely to remain rooted to the No. 7 spot for at least one more week.

    The same can be said of Oregon, which may come to regret scheduling Georgia in the opening week. The Ducks have now won seven in a row, and six of those victories have come by double digits.

    Bo Nix torched the Cal secondary for 412 yards and three touchdowns Saturday, adding another three scores on the ground.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Bo Nix is 5th player w/ 20+ TD passes, 10+ TD runs in 1st 8 games of season since 2000. The others:<br>Jalen Hurts 2019<br>D'Eriq King 2018<br>Lamar Jackson 2016<br>Patrick Mahomes 2016

    If Oregon goes 11-1 and wins the Pac-12 title, keeping the Ducks out of the playoff will be difficult.

    Tennessee vs. Georgia is the clear headliner in Week 10 but isn't the only notable SEC battle. LSU hosts Alabama. There probably isn't a path to the CFP anymore for the Tigers, but winning 10 games and upsetting the Crimson Tide would be a great way for head coach Brian Kelly to open his tenure in Baton Rouge.

    Clemson going on the road to play Notre Dame could have some upset potential. The Tigers have flirted with danger at various points this year yet remain 8-0. The Fighting Irish are fresh off a 41-24 victory over Syracuse and might be righting the ship under Marcus Freeman, but this is also the same team that's less than a month removed from a home loss to Stanford.

