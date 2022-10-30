Michigan's Jake Moody Inspires Heisman Trophy Jokes on Twitter with Big Game vs. MSU

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Michigan place kicker Jake Moody made five field goals en route to the No. 4 Wolverines' 29-7 win over rival Michigan State on Saturday from Ann Arbor's Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines knocked on the doorstep of the end zone all night but only got there twice. That wasn't an issue, however, as Moody drilled field goals from 22, 25, 39, 33 and 54 yards out to finish off drives and keep MSU at bay.

The 54-yarder gave Moody 16 points on the evening and Michigan a 22-7 lead. He later tacked on another extra point to cap the scoring.

Moody has now made 18-of-21 field goals on the year, including all nine of his attempts over the past two games. His accuracy rate is more impressive when considering that one of the misses was blocked, and another was from 62 yards out.

He's a true weapon for the Michigan offense, which ground down the Spartan defense with the running game thanks largely to Blake Corum's 177 rushing yards.

On a night where there wasn't much offensive fireworks, Moody's performance caught the attention of Twitter, which jokingly posited that he should be in line for a Heisman Trophy.

Moody won't get a Heisman, but the Lou Groza Award as the nation's best collegiate kicker could certainly be in his grasp.

For now, the 8-0 Wolverines are marching ahead to face host Rutgers on Saturday.