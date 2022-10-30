X

    Michigan's Jake Moody Inspires Heisman Trophy Jokes on Twitter with Big Game vs. MSU

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 30, 2022

    Michigan kicker Jake Moody, right, connects on an extra point kick after Brad Robbins held the ball for him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    AP Photo/Jose Juarez

    Michigan place kicker Jake Moody made five field goals en route to the No. 4 Wolverines' 29-7 win over rival Michigan State on Saturday from Ann Arbor's Michigan Stadium.

    The Wolverines knocked on the doorstep of the end zone all night but only got there twice. That wasn't an issue, however, as Moody drilled field goals from 22, 25, 39, 33 and 54 yards out to finish off drives and keep MSU at bay.

    The 54-yarder gave Moody 16 points on the evening and Michigan a 22-7 lead. He later tacked on another extra point to cap the scoring.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    Jake Moody just doesn't miss.<br><br>The reigning Lou Groza Award winner is 5-for-5 tonight, the latest good from a career-long 5️⃣4️⃣ yards.<a href="https://twitter.com/jmoods13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jmoods13</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/4AKyt1tZ1t">pic.twitter.com/4AKyt1tZ1t</a>

    Moody has now made 18-of-21 field goals on the year, including all nine of his attempts over the past two games. His accuracy rate is more impressive when considering that one of the misses was blocked, and another was from 62 yards out.

    He's a true weapon for the Michigan offense, which ground down the Spartan defense with the running game thanks largely to Blake Corum's 177 rushing yards.

    On a night where there wasn't much offensive fireworks, Moody's performance caught the attention of Twitter, which jokingly posited that he should be in line for a Heisman Trophy.

    Spencer Wheelock @SpencerWheelock

    People were mad about Aidan Hutchinson Heisman talk. Just wait until Jake Moody gets invited to New York.

    Josh Henschke @JoshHenschke

    Jake Moody has five. Single-handedly beating MSU right now. Hilarious role reversal from last year.

    Tony Garcia @RealTonyGarcia

    Jake Moody is such a weapon.<br><br>He hits his fifth field goal of the game, this one the best of the bunch by a mile, coming from 54 yards.<br><br>He's been, in terms of the scoreboard, the entire difference in the game.<br><br>Michigan 22, Michigan State 7 with 14:45 to play.

    Nick Baumgardner @nickbaumgardner

    I mean Jake Moody's an NFL kicker in college at this point

    Chase Bachman @ChaseBachman

    Alright I’ve seen enough. Give Jake Moody the Heisman now.

    Tony Paul @TonyPaul1984

    Michigan Stadium has swiped right on Jake Moody.

    Moody won't get a Heisman, but the Lou Groza Award as the nation's best collegiate kicker could certainly be in his grasp.

    For now, the 8-0 Wolverines are marching ahead to face host Rutgers on Saturday.

