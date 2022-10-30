X

    Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Overtakes C.J. Stroud as Heisman Trophy Betting Favorite

    Erin WalshOctober 30, 2022

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to throw against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
    Donald Page/Getty Images

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is no longer the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

    Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has taken over as the betting favorite to win college football's most prestigious award with -110 odds, per DraftKings SportsBook.

    Here's a look at the top 10:

    • Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee: -110
    • C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: +160
    • Caleb Williams, QB, USC: +1600
    • Blake Corum, RB, Michigan: +1800
    • Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: +2200
    • Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: +2200
    • Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee: +3000
    • Max Duggan, QB, TCU: +3000
    • Chase Brown, RB, Illinois: +3500
    • Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama: +4000

    Hooker has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in college football this season.

    The 24-year-old entered Saturday's game against Kentucky having completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns against one interception in seven games. He has also rushed for 315 yards and three scores on 63 carries.

    Stroud has very similar passing numbers through seven games with the Buckeyes. He has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,023 yards and 28 touchdowns against four interceptions.

    At this point, it's a little too early to say who might win the Heisman, but Hooker is giving Stroud a run for his money.

