Brock Bowers Hyped as One of CFB's Biggest Stars in No. 1 Georgia's Rout of Florida

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs sophomore tight end Brock Bowers might have been the nation's best kept secret at one point, but he's quickly establishing himself as one of college football's biggest superstars.

Bowers helped lead the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (8-0) to a 42-20 win over the Florida Gators by registering five catches for a career-high 154 yards and a score. His touchdown came on an insane circus catch that was tipped by a defender and taken 73 yards to the house.

While Georgia is known for its outstanding run game, Bowers is making it hard for the team not to attack through the air thanks to his connection with quarterback Stetson Bennett. He's a unique offensive weapon that can be dominant when given the opportunity.

Fans on social media were impressed with Bowers' performance on Saturday, with some touting him as the next big thing in college football:

Bowers was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021 after recording 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He leads the Bulldogs in most receiving categories this season, and he's the clear focal point of the passing attack.

It's clear that Georgia has found a gem in Bowers. He will have the chance to showcase his skills once again next Saturday when the Bulldogs look to move to 9-0 in a marquee matchup against No. 3 Tennessee (7-0).