    Brock Bowers Hyped as One of CFB's Biggest Stars in No. 1 Georgia's Rout of Florida

    Doric SamOctober 29, 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    Georgia Bulldogs sophomore tight end Brock Bowers might have been the nation's best kept secret at one point, but he's quickly establishing himself as one of college football's biggest superstars.

    Bowers helped lead the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (8-0) to a 42-20 win over the Florida Gators by registering five catches for a career-high 154 yards and a score. His touchdown came on an insane circus catch that was tipped by a defender and taken 73 yards to the house.

    While Georgia is known for its outstanding run game, Bowers is making it hard for the team not to attack through the air thanks to his connection with quarterback Stetson Bennett. He's a unique offensive weapon that can be dominant when given the opportunity.

    Fans on social media were impressed with Bowers' performance on Saturday, with some touting him as the next big thing in college football:

    Don Harris @DonHarris4

    Best college football players that I’ve seen outside of qb’s Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are Georgia TE Brock Bowers, Bama LB Will Anderson and Ohio St. DE J.T. Tuimoloau. All are men amongst boys.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    How did this happen?! 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ClT2gngO8b">pic.twitter.com/ClT2gngO8b</a>

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    Sometimes I think we forget that Brock Bowers is not human. <a href="https://t.co/V9WOzoXE4H">https://t.co/V9WOzoXE4H</a>

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    Brock Bowers is a fake player

    Evan Barnes @evan_b

    This is just wild. Brock Bowers is a grown man <a href="https://t.co/AXhiLRZBZf">https://t.co/AXhiLRZBZf</a>

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Brock Bowers, how did you catch that? Dude is just a next-level athlete in terms of hands and feet.

    Alison Mastrangelo @AlisonWSB

    How did Brock Bowers catch that!? I don't know even know how to describe what I just witness but it was incredible. <br>Bennett connect with Bowers for an 73 yard TD pass. Bulldogs lead 21-0

    Yahoo Sports College Football @YahooSportsCFB

    LOL is about the only way to describe that Brock Bowers TD catch

    Dawn of the Dawg @DawnOfTheDawg

    HOLY CRAP BROCK BOWERS!!!!!!!!<br><br>WHAT A FREAKING PLAY<br><br>HEISMAN TROPHY PLAY <br><br>73 YARD TOUCHDOWN<br><br>WOOOOOOOO

    Wes Blankenship @Wes_nship

    Brock Bowers's Heisman moment

    HIM!!! @Heartbreak_mea

    Can’t stand uga but that bowers different…

    Jeff Schultz @JeffSchultzATL

    Brock Bowers is outgaining Florida 125-19.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Brock Bowers at the half vs Florida:<br><br>🐶 4 Catches<br>🐶 125 Yards<br>🐶 1 TD<br>🐶 Georgia leads 28-3 <a href="https://t.co/X7tqKwylP4">pic.twitter.com/X7tqKwylP4</a>

    Scott Carasik @CarasikS

    Brock Bowers is gonna be a problem in the NFL.

    RJ Young @RJ_Young

    No one has covered up a man's shortcomings like Brock Bowers has Stetson Bennett's.<br><br>They ought to call Brock "Michael Clayton" cause he's just out here fixing.

    Dr. SEC @thedrsec

    The John Mackey Award voters better not rip off Brock Bowers this year again.

    uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM

    You’ll be hearing the name “Brock Bowers” a lot on Sundays in the not-too-distant future. <a href="https://t.co/kdN1BCG4HH">https://t.co/kdN1BCG4HH</a>

    TND @TNDTweets

    Brock Bowers should be a non-debatable Top 10 pick

    Dylan Short @dylanxshort

    You can't name 5 more talented players than Brock Bowers in all of college football

    Graham Coffey @DawgOutWest

    Brock Bowers is still Brock Bowers. He’s the best player on the field every week

    Anand @UGANatty22

    Who is Brock bowers? To the blind, he is the light. To the hungry, he is bread. To the sick, he is the cure. To the lonely, he is company. To the sad, he is joy. To the prisoner, he is freedom. For the poor, he is treasure. For me, he is the 🐐.

    M-Dubs @heymichaelsmith

    GIVE BROCK BOWERS THE HEISMAN

    Bowers was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021 after recording 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He leads the Bulldogs in most receiving categories this season, and he's the clear focal point of the passing attack.

    It's clear that Georgia has found a gem in Bowers. He will have the chance to showcase his skills once again next Saturday when the Bulldogs look to move to 9-0 in a marquee matchup against No. 3 Tennessee (7-0).

