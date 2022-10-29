CFB Twitter Raves About Marvin Harrison Jr., J.T. Tuimoloau in OSU's Win over PSU

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On a day when Ohio State either trailed or barely led for much of the game, it was a dominant effort by sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. that helped the Buckeyes remain undefeated.

In a 44-31 win for No. 2 OSU over the rival No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, Tuimoloau had a hand in forcing all four turnovers PSU quarterback Sean Clifford committed.

During the first half, Tuimoloau deflected a pass that was intercepted by Zach Harrison and then recorded an interception of his own when he jumped a route:

As big as those plays were, his most significant play came in the fourth quarter with Ohio State leading by only two when he sacked Clifford, stripped him of the ball and recovered the fumble:

After Tuimoloau completed the hat trick, the Buckeyes scored on the next play via a 24-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Cade Stover, extending the lead to nine points with the PAT.

As if that weren't enough, Tuimoloau iced the game for Ohio State with less than three minutes remaining when he picked off Clifford for a second time and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown:

With two interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, Tuimoloau accomplished an exceedingly rare feat, per Jason Starrett of The Athletic:

Given how much of an impact Tuimoloau had on the outcome of the game, fans and experts alike showered him with praise on Twitter as the Buckeyes improved to 8-0:

Although the overall numbers look solid with more than 400 yards of total offense, the Buckeyes struggled on that side of the ball for much of the day because of the inability to get anything going in the running game.

The one offensive constant that kept OSU in the game until an outburst in the fourth quarter was the connection between Stroud and Harrison.



Harrison, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout and Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison, continued his spectacular season with 10 receptions for 185 yards.

Like Tuimoloau, Harrison was celebrated Saturday on Twitter for another spectacular showing that continued the legacy of great wide receivers at Ohio State:

Ohio State looked out of sync and in danger of getting upset at times Saturday, but the Buckeyes' elite talent level carried them.

OSU has some of the best players in the nation on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball in Tuiomoloau and Harrison, and they both proved why against the Nittany Lions.

Entering play Saturday, there were six undefeated teams with strong cases for the College Football Playoff, as well as some quality one-loss teams in Alabama, Oregon and USC.

That made winning of the utmost importance for Ohio State, and both Tuiomoloau and Harrison ensured that it happened against one of the program's chief rivals.