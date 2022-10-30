The Real Winners and Losers From the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Card

0 of 6

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a calendar year without a Jake Paul fight, now would it?

The undisputed champion of social media's crossover into boxing climbed into the professional ring once again on Saturday night to face former UFC star and current 47-year-old Anderson Silva at the Desert Diamond Arena in suburban Phoenix.

It was Paul's sixth glove-clad trip to center stage and marked something of a progression in opposition since he tangled with both a fellow YouTube star and a retired NBA player in 2020 before graduating to three fights with two fading (or faded) cage fighters in 2021.

None of those foes had engaged in a pro bout before facing Paul, but Silva had at least dabbled in the sweet science, splitting a pair of fights in 1998 (loss) and 2005 (win) before going 2-0 in 2021 with consecutive defeats of Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

The Chávez win came as the Mexican star was tumbling from prominence amid a pedestrian 6-4 stretch over 10 fights since losing a world middleweight title in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Ortiz win was a feature bout on a show in South Florida that featured pay-per-view commentary by an ex-president and a first-round KO loss by 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in the main event.

This time around, Paul and Silva were atop a five-bout card that was broadcast live by Showtime PPV for $59.99 plus tax beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Paul and Silva began their ring entrances at midnight, and the B/R combat sports team was on hand from start to finish to compile a definitive list of the card's real winners and losers.

Scroll through to see what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.