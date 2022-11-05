Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley, Retains Raw Women's Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

After a match that included a variety of weapons, including the use of a golf cart, Belair weakened The Role Model's knee by delivering a K.O.D. on a ladder inside the ring.

Answering the 10-count would have been difficult enough for the challenger, and the champion made the task all but impossible by placing her between the ladder and wedging it under the turnbuckle.

Bayley frantically attempted to escape to no avail.

Crown Jewel marked the latest installment in the heated and long-running rivalry between Belair and Bayley, which was resurrected at SummerSlam in July.

After missing more than a year with a knee injury, Bayley returned at that event, with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky by her side as the Damage CTRL stable.

Damage CTRL confronted Belair and Becky Lynch after their Raw Women's Championship match, and the group took out Lynch and put her on the shelf with a shoulder injury the next night on the red brand.

Since then, Damage CTRL have been out to make life miserable for Belair, and they have succeeded in doing so at times.

They struck their first major blow at Clash at the Castle in September when Bayley, Kai and Sky defeated Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match, with Bayley pinning The EST.

That earned Bayley a shot at the Raw women's title at Extreme Rules in a ladder match, but despite both Kai and Sky getting involved, Belair managed to take them out, scale the ladder and retain the title.

Bayley received another opportunity to put herself back in the title picture on the Oct. 24 episode of Raw when she faced Belair in a non-title match.

The Role Model capitalized on unexpected interference from Nikki Cross to pin The EST and make herself the No. 1 contender once again.

Given how personal the feud between Belair and Bayley had become, it made sense for them to settle things in one of the most brutal match types of all: a Last Woman Standing match.

Belair was viewed to perhaps be at a disadvantage due to the presence of Damage CTRL, but she beat Bayley to extend her title reign well beyond the 200-day mark.

