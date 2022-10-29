X

    NBA Twitter Criticizes Russell Westbrook's Play off Bench for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

    Erin WalshOctober 29, 2022

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0), left, reacts towards a referee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    AP Photo/Abbie Parr

    The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-5 on the season following a 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Target Center, and the Purple and Gold arguably look worse than they did in 2021-22, when they finished 11th in the Western Conference.

    With Anthony Davis out of the lineup against the Timberwolves because of a back injury, it was up to LeBron James to carry the team. Although he finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, his efforts weren't enough, as the only other players to hit double digits in scoring were Russell Westbrook, Troy Brown Jr. and Austin Reaves.

    Westbrook, L.A.'s $47.1 million man, finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes off the bench. He made just six of 17 shots from the floor and one of four shots from deep.

    Following yet another inefficient night from the point guard, NBA Twitter took aim at Westbrook:

    AJ Gonzalez @AJontheguitar

    Does Russell Westbrook know that the ball is supposed to go into that cylindrical hole with a net attached?

    marlonhumphrey.eth @marlon_humphrey

    No disrespect but why is Russell Westbrook continuously shooting 3’s??

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    I have never, ever seen a basketball player display so little shame or regret for horrendous turnovers as Russell Westbrook does. Even coming off the bench, he led the Lakers with 5 sadly comical turnovers. Didn't seem to bother him a bit.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Westbrook sure knows how to kill the vibe. What was that?

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Westbrook came off the bench, missed his 1st 5, heated up, wound up with 10 pts, 5 boards in 13 minutes. But he got so full of himself again that he had the audacity to "rock the baby" on DRussell. Westbrick has been so pathetic he's disqualified from "rocking" on anybody.

    cake. @_okeyy

    westbrook is really killing this team

    Waiting To Oxtail @ThatDudeMCFLY

    Lakers gotta be tanking on purpose because leaving Westbrook out there to end this game guarding Gobert ....is a choice.

    . @Jtalksball

    We constructed the roster so badly and that westbrook trade killed us. There’s no point of making a trade bc it won’t fix enough so yea blow it up pls <a href="https://t.co/XcQ8J4lC4n">https://t.co/XcQ8J4lC4n</a>

    Ikpuho Ikpe @ice_ikay

    Westbrook is a disaster. And that’s with all due respect to him.

    John Pfeiffer @Money13G

    How does someone lose basketball skill this much when they were so good…? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westbrook?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westbrook</a>

    The Lakers are one of two teams to still be without a win this season, joining the 0-4 Sacramento Kings.

    At this point, trading Westbrook probably wouldn't help the team enough to vault it into title contention, especially considering L.A. likely won't get much in return to make packaging their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a deal worth it.

    The Purple and Gold could very well ride the season out with the current group they have. If that happens, it's going to be a long season for fans.

