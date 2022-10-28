Arch Manning to Enroll at Texas in January Ahead of Freshman Season

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arch Manning isn't waiting to get started at Texas.

According to Anwar Richardson of Rivals, Manning will enroll at the school in January:

Manning, the top overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to the Longhorns in June over schools like Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Clemson, among others.

"He does have a big arm," a coach from an opposing school who recruited him told ESPN's Pete Thamel in June. "He's a lot more mobile than everyone thinks. He's not like a Manning who can't move. He can get out of trouble. He's not a statue in [the] pocket. He played basketball and can dunk. He's a prototypical kid that sees the field well. He's not going to make bad decisions and not make bad plays worse and will truly run the offense."

Manning's lineage is well chronicled. His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, were each NFL quarterbacks, with Peyton already in the Hall of Fame and Eli a contender for the honor.

His grandfather Archie Manning was also an NFL quarterback, while his father, Cooper, was set to play wide receiver at Ole Miss before spinal stenosis ended his football career in 1992.

Manning will bring to Texas one of the most legendary football legacies any recruit has ever possessed. No pressure or anything.

"What I've been impressed with is him living with the pressure," the coach who recruited Manning told Thamel in June. "He's got to live with that pressure and deal with all that. That may be a good transition for him. He's been doing it his entire high school career. No stage is going to be too big."

Returning Texas to national prominence is a sizable stage to conquer, however.