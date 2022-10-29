Ranking NBA Players Most Likely to Average 30 Points Per Game

1 of 6

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix's resident flame-thrower has never burned hotter than this, and he has no major threats for cutting into his offensive chances. If anything, the Suns might have to lean even harder on him with 37-year-old floor general Chris Paul starting to show his age.

Still, Booker's strong start is largely fueled by absurdly hot shooting (53 percent overall, 48 from distance), and his track record remains dubious about his sustainability. He's actually averaging a pinch fewer shots than last season and handling his lowest usage percentage (29.9) since 2016-17.

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Durant might be the most skilled scorer this sport has ever seen, and the Nets are hoping he can single-handedly correct some of their roster flaws. He's playing over 37 minutes per game for the second consecutive season—a workload he hadn't previously handled since 2013-14—and his 20.6 field-goal attempts are the second-most of his career.

If both of those things hold true, he'll have a good shot at averaging 30-plus points for the third time. Brooklyn has to have some worry about burning him out, though, right? He might seem superhuman on the floor, but he's still a 34-year-old with a torn Achilles in his not-so-distant past. If the Nets get healthy, they should have enough offense to not need quite so much from Durant.



Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid netted an Association-best 30.6 points per tilt last season, and he's seeing more floor time now than he did then, despite his offseason conditioning being limited. With an absurdly deep bag for a 7'0", 280-pounder, his argument as a potential 30-point scorer is one of the easiest to make, even if he's the lone player mentioned who's not scoring at that clip (27.6).



So, why am I not fully committing to it? Because I'm not convinced he'll see the usage needed to hit that mark. With two other 20-point scorers in the starting lineup (James Harden and Tyrese Maxey), Embiid doesn't need to carry the club on his shoulders. In fact, his 19.3 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes are the second-fewest of his career.



De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

A huge hat tip is owed to Fox for stunningly joining this season's ranks of 30-point scorers. Through four outings, the sixth-year speedster is shattering his previous personal best—and even the most optimistic expectations—with 30.5 points per tilt.

Is this sustainable? In a word: nope. He has never previously shot better than 48 percent from the field and is suddenly canning 59 percent of his shots. His 42.3 percent perimeter splash rate also jumps off the page for the wrong reasons, since he's a career 32.2 percent shooter from three. Still, this out-of-nowhere wild run deserves some acknowledgement.



Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tatum was an impact playoff performer as a rookie, an All-Star by his third season and an All-NBA first-teamer by his fifth campaign. It shouldn't be this easy to show perpetual improvement while starting from such a prominent place, and the fact that he has made constant growth so routine makes it tricky to doubt he's capable of anything.



Yet, Boston's depth seems looms as a massive obstacle standing between him and a 30-point scoring average. He's basically burying everything he throws at the rim (55.6/37.5/90.3 slash), and the Celtics are still spreading it around, because they can. Tatum's 20.3 shots per game are his fewest in the last three seasons and the same amount averaged by Jaylen Brown. If (when?) Tatum's shooting cools, he may not have the touches to keep scoring at this clip.

