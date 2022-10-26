Giants Rumors: NY Can 'Expect Calls' for Darius Slayton at NFL Trade Deadline

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The New York Giants are a surprise 6-1 this season, but they could still be sellers at the right price.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, the Giants can "expect calls" on receiver Darius Slayton ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

The 25-year-old scored his first touchdown of the season in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and has 11 catches for 166 yards this year, all in the last four games.

New York might be unwilling to part with a productive receiver considering the team's injuries at the position this year. Sterling Shepard is out for the year with an Achilles injury, while Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have missed significant time this season.

There are still a lot of options when healthy, however, with Wan'Dale Robinson emerging as a go-to option and Richie James playing well with his opportunity.

It could make Slayton expendable, with the team already getting calls before the season about a potential deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants were shopping Slayton even before the 2022 NFL draft in April.

The 2019 fifth-round pick could be a valuable addition to another team as a reliable deep threat who has averaged 14.8 yards per catch during his career.

Slayton especially excelled as a rookie with 48 catches for 740 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, although he has struggled to replicate this production over the past three seasons.