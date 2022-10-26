Kareem Hunt Trade Rumors: Browns RB Available for 4th-Round Draft Pick at Deadline

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is reportedly available at a reasonable price ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, other NFL teams are saying Hunt can be had for a fourth-round draft pick.

Hunt, 27, has been productive for much of his six-year NFL career, but with Nick Chubb leading Cleveland's backfield, he has undoubtedly become expendable.

As the No. 2 back behind Chubb, Hunt has rushed 66 times for 263 times and three touchdowns this season. He also caught 15 passes for 87 yards and a score.

While the numbers aren't bad considering his situation, his 4.0 yards per carry would be the lowest average of his career, as would his 5.8 yards per catch.

Hunt was on a far better pace last season before getting injured, with 60 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in eight games, and that came on the heels of him racking up 1,145 total yards and 11 touchdowns the year before.

The former Toledo standout has spent the past four years in Cleveland after playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in his first two seasons.

It was in KC that the 2017 third-round draft pick played his best football, registering 1,782 total yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and then 1,202 total yards and 14 scores in 11 games the following season.

Hunt's tenure with the Chiefs came to an end in 2018 after video of him kicking a woman at a hotel surfaced, leading Kansas City to release him.

He subsequently signed with Cleveland prior to the 2019 season and has been a quality complement to Chubb ever since, but he may now be expendable given his contract and the Browns' running back situation.

Hunt is a free agent at the end of the year. Assuming he wants the opportunity to be a No. 1 back, it seems unlikely that he would re-sign with the Browns, making him a prime trade candidate.

Fowler and Graziano noted that while interested teams may like his $1.35 million base salary this season, his roster bonus of $200,000 per game could be an issue. One possible solution would be for the Browns to restructure the bonuses into a signing bonus to make the deal more palatable.

At 2-5, the Browns are in danger of falling well out of playoff contention, although they are biding their time until quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from suspension.

Trading Hunt is a move that could be construed as giving up on this season, but since D'Ernest Johnson has shown the ability to be highly productive when given a chance to play, the Browns may not miss much by sliding him into Hunt's role.

If that is the case, the Browns would be wise to pick up a future asset or two for a player who isn't likely to be in the fold beyond this season.