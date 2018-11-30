Kareem Hunt Placed on Commissioner Exempt List After Altercation Video Emerges

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The National Football League announced Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list Friday after TMZ Sports released a video of Hunt in a physical altercation with a 19-year-old woman at a Cleveland hotel in February.

Hunt is now ineligible to practice with the Chiefs and can't attend or play in games. The NFL confirmed its investigation into the situation has been ongoing since February and "will include a review of the new information that was made public today."

