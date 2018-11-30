Kareem Hunt Placed on Commissioner Exempt List After Altercation Video Emerges

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt walks off the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The National Football League announced Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list Friday after TMZ Sports released a video of Hunt in a physical altercation with a 19-year-old woman at a Cleveland hotel in February. 

Hunt is now ineligible to practice with the Chiefs and can't attend or play in games. The NFL confirmed its investigation into the situation has been ongoing since February and "will include a review of the new information that was made public today."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Eric Berry Questionable for First Time All Season

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Eric Berry Questionable for First Time All Season

    Arrowhead Pride
    via Arrowhead Pride

    Who Is the Most Boring Team in the NFL?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Is the Most Boring Team in the NFL?

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Mitch Morse Knocking Rust Off After Return

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mitch Morse Knocking Rust Off After Return

    kansascity
    via kansascity

    Kareem Hunt Altercation Video Surfaces 🎥

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Kareem Hunt Altercation Video Surfaces 🎥

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report