Aaron Judge Rumors: Giants 'Won't Be Underbid' to Land Yankees Free Agent

If Aaron Judge makes his free agency decision based solely on money, he may end up on the San Francisco Giants.

Randy Miller of NJ.com reported Tuesday that the National League West team is "prepared to spend whatever it takes" to land the New York Yankees star.

“Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won't be underbid," a person familiar with the team's approach said. "If they miss out, it won't be because of money."

It's going to cost a lot of that money.

Miller suggested the pursuit of Judge could become "a bidding war that figures to surpass $300 million" with the Los Angeles Dodgers expected to be involved and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman saying the plan is to make him an offer far above the seven-year, $213.5 million one he turned down in April.

Yet the Giants could have more than just the financial angle working in their favor.

Judge grew up a San Francisco fan in the Northern California town of Linden, where his parents and in-laws still live. Signing with the Giants would be something of a homecoming, and someone close to him even said "it's going to be looking good next season for the orange and black."

It should come as no surprise that San Francisco wants to make a major move this offseason.

After all, it competes in the NL West with the loaded Dodgers and San Diego Padres, who both made the playoffs this past season while it finished in third place at 81-81. This is a franchise accustomed to competing for titles after taking home the World Series championship in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

It came close last season with 107 wins just to lose in the Division Series, and Judge is someone who could help it return to the playoffs.

He is coming off one of the best seasons in MLB history with a .311/.425/.686 slash line, 62 home runs and 131 RBI and is still in his prime at 30 years old. He is missing a World Series crown from his resume, and he may be chasing it in a new league next season.