WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 25

Credit: WWE.com.

NXT Halloween Havoc has come and gone, and the powerhouses of the brand remain largely the same. Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose retained their gold and will look forward to future challengers.



The October 25 edition of WWE NXT was focused on the tag team gold. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter would face their most talented challengers to date in Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofé were the major underdogs in a match against NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly.

Shotzi would wrestle in an NXT ring for the first time in over a year, facing the loudmouth Lash Legend, who tried to ruin her Halloween celebration. Joe Gacy would also unmask the newest member of The Schism.



Following an action-packed Saturday show, NXT needed to keep looking forward to a bright future for this young talented roster.

