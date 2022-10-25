Phillies Leaning Toward Starting Aaron Nola over Zack Wheeler in World Series Game 1

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson appeared on the 94WIP Midday Show on Tuesday and said he is leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

"We'll announce official tomorrow, but I think the common sense way to go about it is to have Nola go Game 1 and give Zack Wheeler the extra day rest and have him go Game 2," he said (h/t Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia). "But I'll talk to those guys a little bit tomorrow and we'll come up with it."

