    Phillies Leaning Toward Starting Aaron Nola over Zack Wheeler in World Series Game 1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson appeared on the 94WIP Midday Show on Tuesday and said he is leaning toward starting Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

    "We'll announce official tomorrow, but I think the common sense way to go about it is to have Nola go Game 1 and give Zack Wheeler the extra day rest and have him go Game 2," he said (h/t Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia). "But I'll talk to those guys a little bit tomorrow and we'll come up with it."

