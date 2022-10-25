Titans Release Renderings of Proposed New Domed Stadium That Will Cost Up to $2.2B

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The first look at the Tennessee Titans' $2.2 billion stadium proposal is here.

The Titans released several renderings of their recently approved domed stadium Tuesday, including a hype video posted on social media.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Titans reached a formal agreement on a new stadium last week. The team will use $800 million of its own money to finance the $2.2 billion project, with the remainder of the funds coming from a combination of state bonds and tax increases.

Formal approval is still needed from Nashville's Metro Council to move forward with construction plans.

The Titans still have 17 years remaining on their current lease at Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999. Despite the building not being particularly old—even under current stadium standards—Nissan Stadium is considered one of the NFL's worst facilities. The Titans have said it would take $1.8 billion in renovations to get it in line with other NFL stadiums.

Still, it's possible the current proposal does not get an automatic green light from the Metro Council. Nate Rau of Axios reported the council has been hesitant to spend additional money on tourism, and it's possible that alterations are made to the agreement for it to move forward.

Given how these things typically go, the Titans will almost certainly get the stadium of their desires sooner or later—even if they wind up having to foot a little more of the bill when all things are said and done.

The Titans are set to become the 11th NFL team with a retractable or fixed dome roof. No team has built an open-air stadium since the San Francisco 49ers opened Levi's Stadium in 2014.