Titans Say Nissan Stadium 1 of Worst in NFL, Needs Around $1.8B in Renovations

Tennessee Titans CEO Burke Nihill says Nissan Stadium would need $1.839 billion in renovations to bring the building up to NFL standards by the time its lease is up in 2039, per Jon Styf of the Center Square.

However, the wheels are already in motion for the construction of a new $2.2 billion stadium that could be ready as soon as 2026.

As far as the Titans' current home goes, Nihill called it one of the worst stadiums in the NFL and badly in need of repair:

Nissan Stadium, which is located in Nashville, opened in 1999.

