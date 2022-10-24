X

    Kofi Kingston Discusses Big E's Injury Recovery and Potential WWE Trios Championships

    Doric SamOctober 24, 2022

    Wrestlers Kofi Kingston (L), Big E (C) and Xavier Woods (R) of "The New Day" arrive at the first-ever WWE Emmy For Your Consideration event at the TV Academy Saban Media Center, in North Hollywood (near Los Angeles), on June 6, 2018 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Former WWE champion Big E has been sidelined since suffering a broken neck in March, and his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston recently provided an update on his recovery.

    Kingston told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston that Big E is progressing well, though there still isn't an immediate timetable for his return.

    "He was actually roller-skating the other day. I was like 'Oh my God, is he OK? You're all right, man?' He's coming along and he's in great spirits," Kingston said (h/t Gunjan Nath of Ringside News). "We're just kind of taking it one day at a time."

    Big E was injured during the March 11 episode of SmackDown Live when he landed on his head after taking a belly-to-belly suplex. He didn't need surgery for his broken neck, but it's unclear if or when he will be able to wrestle again. He attended a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend for college athletes hoping to transition to pro wrestling.

    Kingston also addressed the possibility of WWE adding a trios title, and he sounded optimistic. He said that whenever Big E returns, it would definitely be something that interests The New Day.

    "Anything is possible," Kingston said. "I feel, like you said, there’s a lot of trios going on: Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day too. We see how E does in coming back."

