Kofi Kingston Discusses Big E's Injury Recovery and Potential WWE Trios Championships

Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Former WWE champion Big E has been sidelined since suffering a broken neck in March, and his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston recently provided an update on his recovery.

Kingston told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston that Big E is progressing well, though there still isn't an immediate timetable for his return.

"He was actually roller-skating the other day. I was like 'Oh my God, is he OK? You're all right, man?' He's coming along and he's in great spirits," Kingston said (h/t Gunjan Nath of Ringside News). "We're just kind of taking it one day at a time."

Big E was injured during the March 11 episode of SmackDown Live when he landed on his head after taking a belly-to-belly suplex. He didn't need surgery for his broken neck, but it's unclear if or when he will be able to wrestle again. He attended a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend for college athletes hoping to transition to pro wrestling.

Kingston also addressed the possibility of WWE adding a trios title, and he sounded optimistic. He said that whenever Big E returns, it would definitely be something that interests The New Day.

"Anything is possible," Kingston said. "I feel, like you said, there’s a lot of trios going on: Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day too. We see how E does in coming back."