Week 8 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

0 of 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season already looks like a whirlwind for the fantasy folks.

The injury bug has struck again, shutting down electric New York Jets running back Breece Hall for the season. The Indianapolis Colts shook up their quarterback spot by benching Matt Ryan for sophomore Sam Ehlinger. The trade market erupted at the running back spot with the San Francisco 49ers landing Christian McCaffrey, and the Jets grabbing James Robinson.

And while there are only two byes on the docket, the two teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers—are productive enough that many fantasy managers will feel their absence.

This is all a long-winded way of saying there's a decent chance you're in the market for some waiver-wire relief, and we're here to help you find it.

The following three players—all available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—can help plug gaps at the three marquee positions.

