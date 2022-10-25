Week 8 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 8 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo LeaguesOctober 25, 2022
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season already looks like a whirlwind for the fantasy folks.
The injury bug has struck again, shutting down electric New York Jets running back Breece Hall for the season. The Indianapolis Colts shook up their quarterback spot by benching Matt Ryan for sophomore Sam Ehlinger. The trade market erupted at the running back spot with the San Francisco 49ers landing Christian McCaffrey, and the Jets grabbing James Robinson.
And while there are only two byes on the docket, the two teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers—are productive enough that many fantasy managers will feel their absence.
This is all a long-winded way of saying there's a decent chance you're in the market for some waiver-wire relief, and we're here to help you find it.
The following three players—all available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—can help plug gaps at the three marquee positions.
Quarterback: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (40 Percent Rostered)
Admittedly, it's tough to find a great option who's readily available at this spot, which you might have noticed from this recommendation.
Daniel Jones is not a great quarterback. He has yet to crack 220 passing yards in a game this season and has just six touchdown throws in seven games.
Having said that, his involvement as a rusher elevates his floor, and it looks like New York is committed to using him in that role. The 25-year-old rushed a season-high 11 times Sunday and ran for a season-high 107 yards. He also had his third rushing score in his last four outings.
Jones has a chance to improve those numbers this weekend when he locks horns with a Seattle Seahawks defense allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.
The Seahawks can be gouged through the air, but they're also vulnerable on the ground having allowed Kyler Murray to run for 100 yards and letting both Jimmy Garoppolo and Marcus Mariota run for a score.
Running Back: Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (43 Percent Rostered)
When Gus Edwards took the field Sunday, it was his first gridiron action since the 2021 divisional round, as he missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
Theoretically, the Ravens could have handled him with kid gloves, but they forked over control of their running game instead. The 27-year-old responded in a way that makes you think he might be Baltimore's preferred option to handle lead duties with J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve (knee).
He handled 16 carries in the game, or the same number Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill handled combined. While Drake and Hill managed a meager 31 yards on their attempts, Edwards converted his chances into 66 yards and Baltimore's only two touchdowns in the contest.
If Baltimore keeps leaning on the former Florida and Rutgers player, then he'll be at least a streamer-worthy option every week, even against a defense as stingy as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers'.
Wide Receiver: Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (29 Percent Rostered)
If George Pickens isn't an option for you as he isn't for us—he is 57 percent rostered on Yahoo—then Wan'Dale Robinson should be your primary focus at this position.
The 21-year-old hinted at good days ahead during his Week 6 return from a knee injury, when his four targets yielded three receptions for 37 yards and his first career score. His Week 7 showing was strong enough to think the good times should keep rolling.
While the rookie didn't find his way back into the end zone, he did pace the Giants in targets (eight) and receptions (six). His 50 receiving yards were second-best on the team.
New York's aerial attack isn't particularly prolific, but it seems as if Robinson will soak up a lot of the production it generates