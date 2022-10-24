MLB Twitter Raves About Dominant Astros as They Advance to World Series vs. Phillies

Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the second successive year and fourth time in six seasons after completing a commanding four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros overcame an early three-run deficit and then had an answer for every Yankees rally in Sunday's 6-5 victory. Houston went ahead for good with two runs in the seventh inning after New York had taken a 5-4 lead.

With the ALCS sweep, the Astros remain undefeated in the 2022 postseason with seven straight wins. Fans on social media praised the Astros for their dominant run through the playoffs so far.

The Astros have established themselves as a dynasty in the AL, and their dominance continued this season. Houston is firing on all cylinders and could be on its way to its second World Series title since 2017.

To achieve that, the Astros will have to get past the Philadelphia Phillies, who defeated the San Diego Padres in five games in the National League Championship Series. The World Series will begin on Friday.