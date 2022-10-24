X

MLB Twitter Raves About Dominant Astros as They Advance to World Series vs. Phillies

Doric SamOctober 24, 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: The Houston Astros pose for a team photo after defeating the New York Yankees in game four to win the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the second successive year and fourth time in six seasons after completing a commanding four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros overcame an early three-run deficit and then had an answer for every Yankees rally in Sunday's 6-5 victory. Houston went ahead for good with two runs in the seventh inning after New York had taken a 5-4 lead.

With the ALCS sweep, the Astros remain undefeated in the 2022 postseason with seven straight wins. Fans on social media praised the Astros for their dominant run through the playoffs so far.

Kyle Glaser @KyleAGlaser

The Astros lost Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa in free agency in consecutive years and haven't missed a beat.<br><br>Their staying power continues to be incredibly impressive.

John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

Boo the hell out of the Astros all you want but you have to respect them. Four World Series in 6 years. Dusty Baker can win his first title. No accusations of trash cans or buzzers. Just great baseball. RESPECT!

Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa

The Houston Astros golden era continues as they head to yet another World Series. <br><br>THRILLED for Dusty Baker, a team full of genuinely good guys, loyal fans, and a franchise with people from top to bottom who work so hard. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LevelUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LevelUp</a>

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> are 4 victories away from running the table. The only team that won more consecutive games in a single postseason were the 2014 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Royals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Royals</a> (8)

Daniel Gotera @DTGoteraKHOU

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> are a perfect 7-0 this postseason, they are the third team in MLB history to sweep the first two rounds of the playoffs en route to the World Series.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

teams to reach World Series undefeated, Wild Card Era:<br><br>2022 Astros 7-0<br>2014 Royals 8-0<br>2007 Rockies 7-0 <a href="https://t.co/XiDTyTPTft">https://t.co/XiDTyTPTft</a>

CBS Sports @CBSSports

The Yankees struck out FIFTY times while being swept in four games by the Astros. <a href="https://t.co/ccqMHbYxRM">pic.twitter.com/ccqMHbYxRM</a>

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26

First sweep in a seven-game series in Astros postseason history

Moose™ @MarcMalusis

Fitting. No cheating in this one. Astros embarrassed the Yankees.

RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

The Houston Astros celebrated a no-hitter AND a trip to the World Series at Yankee Stadium this season.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel

The Houston Astros are everything the Dodgers fans think the Dodgers are.

The Astros have established themselves as a dynasty in the AL, and their dominance continued this season. Houston is firing on all cylinders and could be on its way to its second World Series title since 2017.

To achieve that, the Astros will have to get past the Philadelphia Phillies, who defeated the San Diego Padres in five games in the National League Championship Series. The World Series will begin on Friday.

