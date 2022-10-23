Yankees Shown 2004 Red Sox Highlights, Facetimed David Ortiz amid 3-0 ALCS Deficit

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination from the American League Championship Series, down three games to the Houston Astros, and it appears the team is trying to draw some inspiration from its rival—the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees mental skills coach Chad Bohling showed the team highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox—who came back from an 0-3 deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS to reach the World Series—and Eduardo Pérez video-chatted BoSox legend David Ortiz in Aaron Boone's office on Sunday, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

