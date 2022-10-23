X

    Yankees Shown 2004 Red Sox Highlights, Facetimed David Ortiz amid 3-0 ALCS Deficit

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination from the American League Championship Series, down three games to the Houston Astros, and it appears the team is trying to draw some inspiration from its rival—the Boston Red Sox.

    Yankees mental skills coach Chad Bohling showed the team highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox—who came back from an 0-3 deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS to reach the World Series—and Eduardo Pérez video-chatted BoSox legend David Ortiz in Aaron Boone's office on Sunday, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

