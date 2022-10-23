Braves' Kenley Jansen Open to Signing Dodgers Contract in 2022 MLB Free Agency

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Kenley Jansen will be a free agent this offseason and told TMZ Sports he would consider re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending last season with the Atlanta Braves.

"We'll see what's out there," he said of a possible return to Los Angeles.

Jansen said it will come down to whatever is the best decision for his family.

The relief pitcher spent the first 12 seasons of his major league career with the Dodgers before signing a one-year deal with the Braves. He led the National League with 41 saves, totaling a 3.38 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Jansen helped the Braves win the NL East with 101 wins, although the squad was eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round. The pitcher still enjoyed himself in Atlanta.

"I can tell you all great things about Atlanta," he told TMZ. "Atlanta is awesome. The fans, the people, the organization. I had a great time there, and we had a great season."

Retaining Jansen could help the Braves remain in contention with a bullpen that also features A.J. Minter, Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, also lost in the divisional round of the playoffs despite winning 111 games during the regular season. Craig Kimbrel was inconsistent as the team's closer, and he could be replaced going into 2023.

The team's familiarity with Jansen could make it a perfect fit just a few years removed from helping the team win the 2020 World Series.

Of course, there could be plenty of demand around the league for a closer with three All-Star selections and at least 30 saves in eight of the last nine years.