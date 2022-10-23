X

    CFB Twitter Praises Alabama's Win vs. Mississippi State After Tennessee Loss

    Erin WalshOctober 23, 2022

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

    The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers with a 30-6 win over the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

    Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young had a respectable performance, completing 21-of-35 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, which were thrown to receivers JoJo Earle and Traeshon Holden.

    Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 10 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown, in addition to four catches for 33 yards. Ja'Corey Brooks led receivers with three catches for 74 yards.

    It wasn't the most flashy game from the Crimson Tide offense, but they got the job done. The Alabama defense also stepped up, limiting the Mississippi State offense to just 293 total yards and forcing a fumble.

    Following Saturday's win, fans praised the Crimson Tide on social media for bouncing back just one week after that upsetting loss to Tennessee:

    mase 👑 @masontb24

    Big win tonight! Especially for the defense. Shut out one of the best offenses in the SEC. Great bounce back! <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a>

    Todd Jentink Jr @JentinkTodd_JR

    Alabama with a dominant performance shutting out Mississippi State.<br><br>Yes shut out. State scored on literally the last play of the game.

    CFB Twitter Praises Alabama's Win vs. Mississippi State After Tennessee Loss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    James Donald Donnie Adair Jr @2legit2quit9526

    GR8 job Alabama great game 💯💯💯

    Lori Rubinson @LRubinson

    Some team is going to draft Bryce Young and get a winner -- great player on the field but just sounds like one of the all-time great people off the field. Off the charts on the smart, likable factor

    Kimmie 🦄 @KimmieLae

    Bryce Young is a magician

    Ellis Wright @WrightEllis

    Alabama's defense is legit ☺️

    Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande

    Alabama had just 3 penalties tonight after 17 last week.

    Tendieman 📈 🚀 @Flavortownlol

    Jahmyr Gibbs got me ready risk it all. Lawd

    The 4 Man Rush @4ourmanrush

    Jahmyr Gibbs remind me so much of Alvin Kamara at Tennessee

    Following Saturday's win, Alabama is now 7-1. The Crimson Tide have four games remaining against LSU, Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn.

    Nick Saban's squad will be back in action on Nov. 5 against LSU in Baton Rouge.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.