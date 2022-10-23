CFB Twitter Praises Alabama's Win vs. Mississippi State After Tennessee Loss

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers with a 30-6 win over the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young had a respectable performance, completing 21-of-35 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, which were thrown to receivers JoJo Earle and Traeshon Holden.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 10 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown, in addition to four catches for 33 yards. Ja'Corey Brooks led receivers with three catches for 74 yards.

It wasn't the most flashy game from the Crimson Tide offense, but they got the job done. The Alabama defense also stepped up, limiting the Mississippi State offense to just 293 total yards and forcing a fumble.

Following Saturday's win, fans praised the Crimson Tide on social media for bouncing back just one week after that upsetting loss to Tennessee:

Following Saturday's win, Alabama is now 7-1. The Crimson Tide have four games remaining against LSU, Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn.

Nick Saban's squad will be back in action on Nov. 5 against LSU in Baton Rouge.