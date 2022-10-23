NBA Twitter Mocks Doc Rivers After 76ers Start Season 0-3 with Loss to Spurs

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, but fans have to wonder what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center to drop to 0-3 on the season.

Star big man Joel Embiid notched 40 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, and Tyrese Maxey finished with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists, but the remainder of the team's roster was largely ineffective.

Tobias Harris, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Georges Niang combined for just 40 points. Harden finished with a measly 12 points in the loss, though he put up nine rebounds and 11 assists.

The Spurs saw much more consistent scoring, with six players in double digits. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson led the way with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Following the Sixers latest loss, NBA Twitter took aim at head coach Doc Rivers, insinuating that the franchise must part ways with him if it ever wants to get over the hump and win a title with the current unit:

The Sixers were expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference entering the 2022-23 season, but they have been anything but through the opening week.

If Philly's slide continues, it wouldn't be surprising to see the franchise part ways with Rivers, who has been head coach of the franchise since the 2020-21 season.

The Sixers will look to get back on track on Monday against the Indiana Pacers before facing the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.