    NBA Twitter Mocks Doc Rivers After 76ers Start Season 0-3 with Loss to Spurs

    Erin WalshOctober 23, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 22, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, but fans have to wonder what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center to drop to 0-3 on the season.

    Star big man Joel Embiid notched 40 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, and Tyrese Maxey finished with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists, but the remainder of the team's roster was largely ineffective.

    Tobias Harris, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Georges Niang combined for just 40 points. Harden finished with a measly 12 points in the loss, though he put up nine rebounds and 11 assists.

    The Spurs saw much more consistent scoring, with six players in double digits. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson led the way with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

    Following the Sixers latest loss, NBA Twitter took aim at head coach Doc Rivers, insinuating that the franchise must part ways with him if it ever wants to get over the hump and win a title with the current unit:

    Hoops Reference @HoopsReference

    Stop me if youve heard me say this before but the Sixers will never do anything significant with Doc Rivers coaching them

    ⚡️ @HoodiDrew

    Doc Rivers is the worst head coach of all time

    𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 @Three_Cone

    The Sixers should fire Doc Rivers before he leaves the arena

    pepo @meispepo

    watching the doc rivers sixers <a href="https://t.co/0WMGZiOVKD">pic.twitter.com/0WMGZiOVKD</a>

    Hoops Reference @HoopsReference

    Its not 2008 anymore. Doc Rivers has no idea how to coach a team in the year 2022

    sixerswrld🏆 @phillywrld1

    i don't know what doc rivers is seeing but this offense MUST change.

    Lil White @RealLilWhite

    Doc Rivers gotta go.. <a href="https://t.co/CtukhJAmB0">https://t.co/CtukhJAmB0</a>

    Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking

    It’s time we have a conversation about doc rivers with all due respect

    ry @NinjaBands

    Doc Rivers is public enemy number one

    Jerry @Jerryizbeast

    Doc Rivers just got out coached by the best coach of all time with players that nobody wants. That’s insane. I have no clue how Doc has a job year after year.

    arj @hooparj

    Doc Rivers being a coach in the NBA in 2022 should teach you a lesson. There’s always hope for you in life, your dream of being an NBA coach isn’t very unrealistic!

    Colton Gnat @ColtonGnat

    The Sixers will start winning games once Doc Rivers is fired

    The Sixers were expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference entering the 2022-23 season, but they have been anything but through the opening week.

    If Philly's slide continues, it wouldn't be surprising to see the franchise part ways with Rivers, who has been head coach of the franchise since the 2020-21 season.

    The Sixers will look to get back on track on Monday against the Indiana Pacers before facing the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

