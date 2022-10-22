Brian Kelly, LSU Rout Lane Kiffin, No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 in SEC Upset

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Brian Kelly and the unranked LSU Tigers defeated Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels 45-20 on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in what was one of the biggest upsets in college football this weekend.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the best players on the field, completing 21-of-28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 121 yards and three scores on 23 carries.

Daniels outdueled Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who completed 19-of-34 passes for 284 yards, no touchdowns and one interceptions in the loss. He also rushed for just six yards on 10 carries.

Jaray Jenkins and Mason Taylor were LSU's leading receivers against Ole Miss, catching five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns combined. However, Rebels receiver Malik Heath was arguably the best pass-catcher of the day, catching eight passes for 145 yards.

The LSU defense was also a significant factor in Saturday's win, limiting Ole Miss to 404 total yards in comparison to the Tigers' 500 total yards. In addition, the Rebels only converted 4-of-13 third-down attempts and finished with just two total touchdowns, a testament to how well the Tigers defense played.

Ole Miss dropped to 7-1 with the loss. The Rebels have a difficult schedule to end the 2022 campaign, including games against Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

LSU, meanwhile, improved to 6-2 with the win. They'll face Alabama on Nov. 5 before taking on Arkansas, UAB and Texas A&M to close the season.