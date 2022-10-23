X

    CFB Twitter Hypes Bijan Robinson in Texas' Loss To Oklahoma State in Big 12 Action

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 23, 2022

    STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 22: Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 22nd, 2022 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Texas running back Bijan Robinson's fantastic college football season continued on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

    Although his No. 20 Longhorns lost 41-34 to the host No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, Robinson dominated to the tune of 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in addition to a 41-yard touchdown catch.

    Robinson continuously fought off defenders for yards after contact and cruised through the defense when he had room to run.

    Robinson now has 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in eight games, all of which have featured him gaining 100 or more yards from scrimmage. He's rushed for 100 or more yards in his last six contests.

    Robinson's 42-yard touchdown run gave Texas an early 6-3 lead.

    Big 12 Conference @Big12Conference

    🔥 BIJAN ROBINSON 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Big12FB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Big12FB</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasFootball</a> <br><br>📺 ABC - <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNCFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNCFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q8YieQvELl">pic.twitter.com/Q8YieQvELl</a>

    Robinson didn't encounter any resistance on an easy 41-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

    CFB Twitter Hypes Bijan Robinson in Texas' Loss To Oklahoma State in Big 12 Action
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB

    Bijan Robinson strolls in UNTOUCHED for the TD 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/0y23Y4TC5H">pic.twitter.com/0y23Y4TC5H</a>

    He did most of his damage in the first half, which featured Texas dropping 31 points en route to a touchdown lead at the halftime break.

    However, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (391 yards, two touchdowns) went off, and the Cowboys defense held the Longhorns to just three second-half points thanks in part to interceptions on each of Texas' final two possessions.

    Still, Robinson's work did not go unnoticed, and Twitter praised his efforts again.

    Mike Renner @PFF_Mike

    Texas RB Bijan Robinson with 134 total yards and 2 TDs on 14 touches at the half<br><br>Need to brace my fellow <a href="https://twitter.com/PFF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFF</a> nerds now: he’s going in the 1st round

    Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

    How Bijan Robinson is not considered a top Heisman contender at this point of the season is straight up disrespectful.

    Danny Davis @aasdanny

    Instant replay of Bijan Robinson running through the Oklahoma State defense. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/5YkrWBflZE">pic.twitter.com/5YkrWBflZE</a>

    Nick Moyle @NRMoyle

    Bijan Robinson is over 100 total yards with 13:28 left in the first half. He has 74 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards. He's exceeded 100 total yards in every game this season

    theScore @theScore

    Bijan Robinson now: That dude on Saturday. 💪<br><br>Bijan Robinson soon: That dude on Sunday. 😮‍💨<br><br>(🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/Big12Conference?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Big12Conference</a>)<a href="https://t.co/YNxeUBnKdT">pic.twitter.com/YNxeUBnKdT</a>

    Cedric Golden @CedGolden

    Miss one tackle on Bijan Robinson and he can gash you. That was a 42-yard house call. Horns up 7-3. Nice response from the early turnover.

    FantasyScape Podcast @FantasyScape_

    Bijan Robinson has no holes in his profile and is the best rb prospect since Saquon Barkley (arguably better). He’s going to be so damn good in the nfl

    Wescott Eberts @SBN_Wescott

    Bijan Robinson is now out-gaining Oklahoma State by himself.

    Max Olson @max_olson

    Bijan Robinson gets a little space aaaaaand he’s gone

    Robinson and the 5-3 Longhorns now have a bye week before visiting Kansas State on Nov. 5.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.