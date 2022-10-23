CFB Twitter Hypes Bijan Robinson in Texas' Loss To Oklahoma State in Big 12 Action

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas running back Bijan Robinson's fantastic college football season continued on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Although his No. 20 Longhorns lost 41-34 to the host No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, Robinson dominated to the tune of 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in addition to a 41-yard touchdown catch.

Robinson continuously fought off defenders for yards after contact and cruised through the defense when he had room to run.

Robinson now has 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in eight games, all of which have featured him gaining 100 or more yards from scrimmage. He's rushed for 100 or more yards in his last six contests.

Robinson's 42-yard touchdown run gave Texas an early 6-3 lead.

Robinson didn't encounter any resistance on an easy 41-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

He did most of his damage in the first half, which featured Texas dropping 31 points en route to a touchdown lead at the halftime break.

However, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (391 yards, two touchdowns) went off, and the Cowboys defense held the Longhorns to just three second-half points thanks in part to interceptions on each of Texas' final two possessions.

Still, Robinson's work did not go unnoticed, and Twitter praised his efforts again.

Robinson and the 5-3 Longhorns now have a bye week before visiting Kansas State on Nov. 5.