X

    DJ Uiagalelei Benched, Ripped by Twitter as No. 5 Clemson Survives Syracuse Upset Bid

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2022

    CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 17: Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) during a college football game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers on September 17, 2022, at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Despite the benching of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik, the No. 5 Clemson Tigers remained undefeated with a 27-21 win over the No. 14 Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday.

    With Uiagalelei at the controls, Clemson turned the ball over four times and trailed 21-10 through three quarters of play, which sparked the quarterback change.

    Uiagalelei was directly responsible for three of those turnovers, including one that put Syracuse firmly in control of the game in the second quarter.

    In addition to throwing a pair of interceptions, Uiagalelei fumbled the ball while the Tigers were going in for a score, and Syracuse defensive back Ja'Had Carter returned it 90 yards for a touchdown:

    ACC Football @ACCFootball

    Syracuse SCOOP. AND. SCORE!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/CuseFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CuseFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACCFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACCFootball</a> <br><br>📺: ABC <a href="https://t.co/gtJFq8utoP">pic.twitter.com/gtJFq8utoP</a>

    That put the Orange ahead 14-7 and represented a 14-point swing, and the Tigers went into the locker room at halftime trailing 21-10.

    When Clemson couldn't close the gap in the third quarter and Uiagalelei threw his second interception of the day, head coach Dabo Swinney decided to replace him with Klubnik, who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class.

    Amid his struggles and after getting benched, Uiagalelei was the subject of a ton of criticism from observers on social media:

    DJ Uiagalelei Benched, Ripped by Twitter as No. 5 Clemson Survives Syracuse Upset Bid
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sam Wood @therealwood24

    DJ Uiagalelei is absolutely abysmal and there's no argument against it.

    Austin Rentzel @FearTheRentzel

    DJ Uiagalelei is not good

    Screwthewilpons @screwthewilpons

    DJ Uiagalelei is the worst quarterback I have ever seen

    Brian Stone @WatchTheStone

    People were so enamored with Uiagalelei’s measurables that no one stopped to ask if he could actually play QB.

    Riley @Ri_S_OB

    DJ Uiagalelei can’t even hand the ball off correctly 😭😭😭

    Johnny Nevada @Johnnyray32

    DJ Uiagalelei has to be the worst QB I’ve ever seen at a top tier program like Clemson

    Air Raid | Buffalo Bills @TheBillsGuys

    I will laugh very hard at anyone who drafts DJ Uiagalelei in the first two days of the draft.

    BYUFanGuy @BYUFanGuy

    Death, Taxes, and DJ Uiagalelei playing like absolute trash and holding back an otherwise excellent <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonFB</a> team. What’s new? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cfp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cfp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeFootball</a>

    Rafikis Sports Page @RafikiBurner

    I think DJ Uiagalelei wants to lose this game😂

    David Lafrenière @realdavidgold

    What DJ Uiagalelei's giving out for Halloween <a href="https://t.co/Pv0ZqdFl0e">pic.twitter.com/Pv0ZqdFl0e</a>

    Klubnik didn't do anything spectacular with 19 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions on 2-of-4 passing, but he seemed to give the Tigers new life when they needed it most, and he came through with a big two-point conversion after Clemson's go-ahead touchdown by running back Will Shipley.

    From the time Klubnik took over for Uiagalelei through the end of the game, the Tigers scored 17 unanswered points, which allowed them to hand the Orange their first loss of the season.

    Now, the question becomes whether Swinney will stick with Klubnik going forward or go back to Uiagalelei in the next game despite how poorly he played against Syracuse.

    During his postgame interview with ABC, Swinney insisted that Uiagalelei is "our guy" and "our quarterback," but he will have some time to make a final decision, as Clemson is on the bye next week before returning for a road game against Notre Dame on Nov. 5.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.