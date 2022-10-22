X

    No. 2 OSU Rolls over Iowa as Hawkeyes Slammed by Twitter for 'Coaching Malpractice'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 22, 2022

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

    It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Ohio State football team crushed the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday in Ohio Stadium.

    OSU's defense stole the show. The Buckeyes forced six Iowa turnovers, including a pick-six from linebacker Tommy Eichenberg off Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras that gave the Buckeyes a 25-10 lead in the second quarter.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    PICK SIX<a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> adds on in the second quarter <a href="https://t.co/UIdeng27vp">pic.twitter.com/UIdeng27vp</a>

    For the day, Iowa had three lost fumbles and three picks. The Hawkeyes also turned the ball over on downs after a failed fake punt attempt.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Oh no 😬<br><br>This fake punt by Iowa definitely didn't go according to plan <a href="https://t.co/mdF6Hz3Kvy">pic.twitter.com/mdF6Hz3Kvy</a>

    Petras and backup quarterback Alex Padilla combined to complete just 11 of 24 passes for 81 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Sam LaPorta was the only Iowa pass-catcher to register more than seven receiving yards.

    Iowa's defense held its own for much of the game. Joe Evans sacked Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud, recovered the ensuing fumble and ran 13 yards for a touchdown to put Iowa up 6-3 early. OSU only had 128 yards of offense by halftime, and Stroud tossed an early third-quarter pick.

    However, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going, and Stroud eventually got into a rhythm with four second-half touchdown passes. For the day, he completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards.

    Ultimately, Twitter pointed the finger at head coach Kirk Ferentz and his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for the team's performance.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Really, it's utter coaching malpractice by Iowa.

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    What the Ferentzes are doing to Spencer Petras by forcing him out there week after week is bad in a lot of ways, but mostly it's cruel to the player. This isn't his fault

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    They've made Petras go out there and face the music in front of reporters, too. Ridiculous. Every single question about Iowa's offensive ineptitude should be directed to the $7m head coach, the nepotism hire OC, and the AD who facilitates the whole thing <a href="https://t.co/aYeHrtopR9">https://t.co/aYeHrtopR9</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    Iowa probably would be worse if they punted on every first down (defense would get tired, they do sometimes score) but they wouldn't be THAT much worse

    Max Olson @max_olson

    Iowa’s offense after changing QBs <a href="https://t.co/mDpDBkulW7">pic.twitter.com/mDpDBkulW7</a>

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    Iowa's defense deserves so much better than this.

    David Gardner @byDavidGardner

    Sometimes coaches' buyouts sound crazy, then sometimes you see that Iowa pays Brian Ferentz $900,000 to run its offense and you wonder if it might be better to pay him $1 million not to

    Troy Banning @TroyBanning

    I don’t wanna make excuses for Padilla, but maybe if he’d been given even a single snap prior to The Shoe, he wouldn’t look like this.<br><br>I don’t blame Petras. I don’t blame Padilla. This is 💯 on the law firm of Ferentz and Ferentz. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a>

    Three Year Letterman @3YearLetterman

    Brian Ferentz is now the main character in Office Space who just stops trying to do his job and dares his employer to fire him <a href="https://t.co/KPrfGFXx4t">pic.twitter.com/KPrfGFXx4t</a>

    Iowa entered Saturday ranked 128th out of 131 FBS teams in scoring (14.7 points per game), including a seven-point outing against Division FCS South Dakota State to start the year.

    Iowa will look to bounce back Saturday at home against Northwestern. OSU will visit Penn State on the same day.

