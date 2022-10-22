No. 2 OSU Rolls over Iowa as Hawkeyes Slammed by Twitter for 'Coaching Malpractice'

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Ohio State football team crushed the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday in Ohio Stadium.

OSU's defense stole the show. The Buckeyes forced six Iowa turnovers, including a pick-six from linebacker Tommy Eichenberg off Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras that gave the Buckeyes a 25-10 lead in the second quarter.

For the day, Iowa had three lost fumbles and three picks. The Hawkeyes also turned the ball over on downs after a failed fake punt attempt.

Petras and backup quarterback Alex Padilla combined to complete just 11 of 24 passes for 81 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Sam LaPorta was the only Iowa pass-catcher to register more than seven receiving yards.

Iowa's defense held its own for much of the game. Joe Evans sacked Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud, recovered the ensuing fumble and ran 13 yards for a touchdown to put Iowa up 6-3 early. OSU only had 128 yards of offense by halftime, and Stroud tossed an early third-quarter pick.

However, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going, and Stroud eventually got into a rhythm with four second-half touchdown passes. For the day, he completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards.

Ultimately, Twitter pointed the finger at head coach Kirk Ferentz and his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for the team's performance.

Iowa entered Saturday ranked 128th out of 131 FBS teams in scoring (14.7 points per game), including a seven-point outing against Division FCS South Dakota State to start the year.

Iowa will look to bounce back Saturday at home against Northwestern. OSU will visit Penn State on the same day.