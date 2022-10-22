5-Star CB Desmond Ricks Reclassifies from Class of 2024 to 2023

Desmond Ricks (Photo Credit: 247Sports)

Desmond Ricks, one of the country's most coveted cornerback prospects, announced Saturday he's decided to reclassify to the 2023 college football recruiting class.

Ricks was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite rankings before making the switch. He was also ranked as the top corner and the best player coming out of Florida after his time at IMG Academy.

In July, the 6'1", 170-pound defensive back told Chad Simmons of On3 he'd narrowed his list to 10 programs: Alabama, Florida, Jackson State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.

"The most important to me is where I will get developed," Ricks said. "All 10 schools are top programs and I see them doing big things not only this season but in the coming years. They have great coaches, they recruit great players, and I know I could do well at any one of them. ... I want to see how they play, what schools are winning, what coaches are producing on the field, and things like that."

He added: "I can really see myself playing at all 10 of these schools. They're the ones talk to the most, and they have shown me the most love."

His recruitment figures to rapidly intensity following Saturday's announcement since his National Signing Day is now just four months away rather than 16.

Ricks has recorded 15 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception in five appearances for IMG Academy so far this season, per MaxPreps.

Making an early jump to the college level shouldn't be a major problem for the speedster, whom 247Sports' Andrew Ivins described as "well ahead of the curve" compared to his high school counterparts.

His older brother, Eli Ricks, transferred from LSU to Alabama before the 2022 season.

The younger Ricks' reclassification leaves him as one of the top uncommitted recruits in next year's class.